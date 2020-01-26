India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Virat Kohli’s brigade look to make it two in a row

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-T20I series at the same venue as the previous T20I, Eden Park, Auckland. India registered their highest overseas run chase with an over to spare as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer hit fifties. India have not won more than a single T20I in a T20I series in New Zealand. They would like to convert the lead to 2-0 as they take the field on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see whether India sticks with the winning combination or include fast bowler Navdeep Saini in the side. Fielding will be under the scanner as players from both teams misfielded and dropped catches. On the other hand, New Zealand are unlikely to make a change in their bowling lineup as debutant Hamish Benett and Blair Tickner did well despite a batting-friendly track. Kane Williamson is unlikely to replace Tim Southee or Mitchell Santner who were taken to the cleaners by Indian batsmen. The live telecast and live streaming will be available on Star Sports network and Hotstar respectively.