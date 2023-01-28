scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I match live?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20ILive: When & Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Telecast, Streaming

India's captain Hardik Pandya, center, celebrates wicket of New Zealand's Finn Allen with his teammates during the first Twenty20 cricket match between between India and New Zealand in Ranchi, India, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Listen to this article
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I match live?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, here on Sunday.

India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday.

The loss also highlighted India’s bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I be played?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, January 29.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will be at 6.30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Where will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I be held?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow .

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live telecast?

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live streaming?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
Next Story

288 party goers in Gurgaon made to give blood samples during police raid

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
close