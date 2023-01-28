India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd T20I match live?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, here on Sunday.

India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday. The loss also highlighted India’s bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I be played?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, January 29.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will be at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I be held?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow .

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live telecast?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live streaming?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister