Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India look to level series
India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch live score and updates of the second T20I between India and New Zealand here.
India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: India were handed an increasingly rare hiding in the first T20I by New Zealand. Batting first, the Kiwis set India a mammoth target of 220 to chase largely thanks to the belligerence of opener Tim Seifert. The visitors, who won the preceding ODI series 4-1, were then bundled out for 139 and thus fell to an 80-run loss, their biggest in T20 Internationals.
The defeat is only a rare thorn in what has otherwise been an excellent tour for India which followed a successful tour of Australia. Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking to put that behind them in Auckland and level the series.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Hello and welcome!
New Zealand were riding high before India arrived and since then, they have had few reasons to smile. One of these, though, came encouragingly in the first match of the T20I series with New Zealand handing the dominant Indians an 80-run hiding. Despite the heavy nature of the defeat, India wouldn't be too bothered by it, considering the success they have enjoyed over the past two months and they would be confident of bouncing back in Auckland. However, a tough competition is something that has been missing from this tour so far and thus the neutral spectator has been given something to look forward to after the first T20. Let's see how this one pans out.