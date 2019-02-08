Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India look to level series

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: India were handed an increasingly rare hiding in the first T20I by New Zealand. Batting first, the Kiwis set India a mammoth target of 220 to chase largely thanks to the belligerence of opener Tim Seifert. The visitors, who won the preceding ODI series 4-1, were then bundled out for 139 and thus fell to an 80-run loss, their biggest in T20 Internationals.

The defeat is only a rare thorn in what has otherwise been an excellent tour for India which followed a successful tour of Australia. Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking to put that behind them in Auckland and level the series.