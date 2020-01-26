India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India are leading 1-0 in the five-match T20I series. India are leading 1-0 in the five-match T20I series.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Continuing their supreme run, Team India kicked-off the five-match T20I series against New Zealand on a positive note. Riding on a splendid batting effort by opener KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the Men In Blue chased down a gigantic 203 to go 1-0 up in the contest.

With the second encounter scheduled for Sunday at the same venue, Virat Kohli and co. would look to extend their advantage and inch close to their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand.

While India’s batting was remarkable in the series opener, a few tweaks can be seen in the bowling setup, especially in the seam department. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the seam duo of Shradul Thakur and Mohammad Shami failed to prove their mettle, leaking 97 runs in the seven overs shared between them.

Navdeep Saini will be the likely choice if anyone among the two is dropped for the clash on Sunday. However, with Shivam Dube providing the team with an additional seam option and the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja, playing a crucial role in checking the flow of runs, the management could also avail for an extra spin option.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are expected to field the same eleven, avoiding any temptation to take a look at all-rounders Scott Kuggeleijn and Daryl Mitchell.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Dream XI based on the recent form: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (vc), Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

