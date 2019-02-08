India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: We learned from our mistakes, executed our plans better, says Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said that the side learned from their mistakes from the 1st T20I, and executed their plans better in the 2nd T20I in Auckland. After losing by 80 runs on Tuesday in Wellington, the visitors bounced back to pull off an easy 7-wicket win at Eden Park on Friday. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Sharma said: “Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well. We have quality in our side, but we executed our plans better today, after learning from our mistakes.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first. With Colin de Grandhomme firing a quick fifty, the Kiwis reached 158/8 in 20 overs. With Sharma and Dhawan giving India a good start, the men in blue chased down the target with still 7 wickets in hand and 7 balls remaining.

“It’s important to understand the mistakes that we made – it’s been a long tour for everyone. So we didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on the boys, just go in there with a clear mind,” Sharma said.

The right-handed batsman, who became the leading run scorer in the format after slamming 50 runs in 29 balls in the 2nd T20I, further added that he is eagerly awaiting the final T20I which will take place on Sunday. “It’s going to be a cracker of a game in the 3rd T20I, but nothing to take away from New Zealand, they’re still a quality side,” he said.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson analysed the defeat and said that his side was at least 20 runs short. “I suppose the performance in Wellington was going to be difficult to replicate. We missed a trick or two with the bat. It was slightly more tricky to bat, but 20 more runs at the death would have been better. It wasn’t a 180-200 wicket for sure, but the opening partnership from India just took it away,” he said at the post-match presentation.

The batsman added that it was not their day. “It’s important that as a side we are aware of the good bits we have done and put that into practice every time we come out to bat. Today it wasn’t our day, to be honest. Today wasn’t as close as we would have liked, but having a full house like Eden Park, there isn’t any better atmosphere in the world,” he said.