India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Playing XI tip-off: Pant & Samson to feature, Umran Malik to return back in India colors

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 List: Under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, India would look to give playing time to a young XI in the second of the three T20Is against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

After the first game in Wellington was washed out, it is still expected that India will introduce a lot of fresh faces compared to the lineup that featured in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Here’s a look at how India may lineup in the second T20I.

Top order

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson didn’t feature in India’s T20 World Cup squad but are expected to be the first choice batters to compose India’s top order. With Gill and Kishan forming a left-right opening combination, Samson is expected to be India’s number three. Rishabh Pant may also get a chance in the top order, with doubts around his batting role in the Indian lineup.

Among plenty a doubts, there is surety around Suryakumar Yadav’s place as India’s number four.

Pace is pace

Against England in the second semifinal of the World Cup, with little help off the surface, the Indian bowlers seemed without answers for England’s boundary barrage. With a raw quick in Umran Malik, India will look to utilise him to add more variety to an otherwise medium pace attack.

KulCha back at it

India’s finger spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have both been added to India’s squad and are expected to feature in the series, with Chahal the favorite among the two to start. India’s spinners were not able to put pressure on the opposition during middle overs in Australia and both Kuldeep and Chahal will have the big task on their shoulders to deliver the same.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI:

Advertisement

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.