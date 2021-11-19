India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live?

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Streaming Online: India will look to clinch the series albeit with a more impactful batting performance from the middle-order in the second T20 International in Ranchi.

For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn’t be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis, which help them hit the right chord at the beginning of their partnership.

A superlative display by their top-order and controlled bowling at the back-end ensured a five-wicket victory against Black Caps, ending ‘Men in Blue’ seven-match losing streak across formats.

For Rohit, before he gets a much-needed two and half week break from the game, he would like to close the deal at Ranchi and go for the jugular when the teams meet in Kolkata for the final game of the series.

Teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match being played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi in Jharkhand.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (November 19). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

