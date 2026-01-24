India vs New Zealand highlights, 2nd T20: IND beat NZ by 7 wickets and take 2-0 lead in Raipur

Jan 23, 2026 06:20 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav after win in 1st T20I

I think it's always good when we bat first, put runs on the board, and if there's a little bit of dew and you go out and defend, I think that's a big positive. And the way we batted, even after when we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped, all the batters I think played their role really well and I think that was a big plus point. (eight batters and three strike bowlers, is this the way going forward?) I mean, it looks good. It's been working for me as a team, and so if it's working, let's continue with that. (on his batting) I mean, I felt good when I went into bat. It was perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting at that situation. And as I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time when I play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And then not change my identity. (playing more on the off-side today, was it a conscious decision?) I think it came naturally. I mean, whatever strokes I played, I've been practicing really well in the last 2-3 weeks. I've batted similarly during the net session. Played a few practice games as well. So I was feeling good. (on the fielding) Yeah, I think with such a heavy dew, a few lights here and there, I mean, I'm just supporting my fielders. But yeah, I mean, we keep improving, that's one department we try and improve always when we take on the field. So very happy with the effort from the boys. (on Abhishek) My fingers are crossed. I mean, the way he prepares, I mean, it's not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he's in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those things, small small things, it reflects on the ground and he is enjoying those fruits of that.