India vs New Zealand highlights, 2nd T20: IND beat NZ by 7 wickets and take 2-0 lead in Raipur

(is this the way India are going to play?) I don’t know what Ishan had for lunch in the afternoon or what pre-workout he had before the game, but I’ve never seen anyone bat at 6 for 2 in that manner and still end the powerplay around 67 or 70. I thought it was incredible. Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters - to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space. And that’s exactly what he did today. (had the best seat in the house) I was angry he didn’t give me strike in the powerplay, but that’s okay. I had some time, played eight or ten balls, and I knew that later on, when I had time, I could cover it up. (biggest plus - his own form) Absolutely. As I’ve said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now. (restricting them to 208 with dew around) Yeah, I think it was an incredible effort. When they were around 100 or 110 for 2, we thought it would be a 225 or 230 total, like what happened in Nagpur. But the way Kuldeep, Varun, and that one over from Dube bowled - I think all the bowlers chipped in and took responsibility at that stage. Restricting them to 208, was an incredible effort from the bowling unit. (Starting to intimidate opponents. Everyone’s thinking, “How do we stop India?”) I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now. The mood in the camp is very happy, and I want to keep everyone in that space. We want to continue playing the same brand of cricket, irrespective of what’s happening, and leave no stone unturned.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 highlights: Suryakumar Yadav 82(37) and Ishan Kishan 76(32) help India to chase down 209 runs from 15.2 overs to take a 2-0 lead in the series against New Zealand. Earlier, Mitchell Santner’s 47(27) and Rachin Ravindra’s 44(26) cameos helped New Zealand to get to 208/6 from 20 overs after Indian skipper Suryakumar won the toss and opted to bowl first against Santner’s New Zealand in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur
The series opener was a near-perfect match for the hosts and a relief for coach Gautam Gambhir after the stinging 1-2 ODI series loss the previous week. While Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh bossed the two extremes of the batting innings, the supreme bowling unit yet again came up trumps, even as their magic man Jasprit Bumrah could not find himself among the wickets.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s hitting form was a concern coming into the game. While he found some runs in Nagpur, it is evident that the Mumbaikar is struggling to find his pristine touch with the bat. There will also be eyeballs fixed on the two wicket-keepers, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who squandered their starts in the first game.
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
India209/3 (15.2)
New Zealand208/6 (20.0)
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
(how much is enough) Against these guys? 300 I guess (laughs). (where is the game headed) When you come up against a side that bats deep on a really good wicket, that’s the way India have come out - with intent from ball one. I guess they have a license for every batter. For us, it’s about trying to squeeze wherever we can. But on the flip side, we also know we probably have to go a bit harder, knowing that 200 or 210 isn’t enough anymore. (does he have an idea of their starting XI) Yeah, I think so. There are still some guys to come in, and you want to make sure everyone is firing for the World Cup. Whether that means rotating a little bit, like we did tonight - we obviously want to win. We were put under a lot of pressure tonight, which is good for us to learn from and try to bounce back, because we’ll have to in a day’s time. (he's been batting well) Yeah, it’s been nice. I guess my role now at seven means I have to get some runs. It was a very good wicket and a fast outfield, like you get in India, so I have to cash in, especially because I also have to bowl when it’s flat. (how tough was the dew) Yeah, it was there. As a spinner, trying to hold the ball can be a bit of a challenge. But it’s a little colder here than elsewhere, so we’ll move on, adapt, and see if there’s more dew in the next game.
Amazing batting by Ishan and Surya. I thought Ishan played a different knock - what a team always requires from the top six. And yes, last game it was Abhishek, and this game it was Ishan and Surya both. (what was said when India lost 2 early wickets) Nothing much. I just told the physio to mobilize my back, and everyone was chilled inside because we know how the wicket behaves. Yes, we were two wickets down - it’s cricket - but every player in the team has the ability to finish the game. (flexibility in the batting order) It just depends on what the situation is. Probably it was the left-right combination because Ishan and Surya were batting, and next Hardik and I were there. So it just depends on what is required in that situation. (was it a good wicket) Yeah, definitely we chased really nicely. You can’t say what is a good total on this wicket. If you have a good bowling side or take early wickets, then it’s different. But I think if you lose two wickets, you have to bowl really well in the powerplay. So it depends on how it’s going to come. (on his bowling effort) Yes, trying to contribute with my bowling for the team - that is very important. One over, two overs - it’s important for me and for the team as well.
Well, what a cracking win that is from the Indian perspective. It is a test of a different kind, and they have managed to come through flying colours in it in the end. The innings from Suryakumar Yadav is right up there, and the same was the knock from Ishan Kishan. They have decimated the New Zealand attack completely with that partnership. To be fair to them they were in with more than a chance when they reduced India to 6/2 but again it was a special innings from Kishan and Surya feasted upon that start to register a memorable win. It does feel like one of those mid-tournament wins when the team is working in all-cylinders they have thumped a very good side here and are looking red-hot to defend their title. Do stay with us we will be right back with the presentation after the break.
Suryakumar Yadav seems to be batting this like a net. He is lofting every delivery or experimenting with a shot. The Indian sides have absolutely made a mockery of this chase. It was Ishan Kishan who started the onslaught, but Suryakumar Yadav took it from where Ishan Kishan left. Shivam Dube, who walked in when the side was in a good position, is playing a brilliant cameo out in the middle. Anything in his arc, he is pummeling into the stands. It will make a real intresting post match interviews from both teams on how they view this game.
A spare thought for the Kiwis here. Also, there was a tactical error from Mitchell Santer in the initial overs, but what has transpired after that is unreal. This is an eye-opener for New Zealand on where they stand as a side. Yes, there are some quality players, but on the day when a side like India flexed its muscle, they have absolutely outpowered New Zealand. They have to bring something into their side going into the World Cup a clever trick as they have seen today or in the previous game, if they try to match up with the other big sides, they might end up being pushovers in terms of the combinations they pick
Shivam Dube has come into the middle. It is a good opportunity for him to play himself into the innings and take his time altough this team does not play that way. Runs under the belt and time in the middle ahead of the World Cup is going to harm no one, isn't it? As we update Suryakumar Yadav, after 23 innings has a half-century. A very welcome innings from him. He did look in good form right from the ball one and eventually got to his landmark. He will be hoping to close out this chase from here on.
Well, after what has happened in the first couple of overs, no one would have seen this coming. The New Zealand bowling attack has been put to the sword by the Indian batters. As we update, Ishan Kishan has fallen here. Ish Sodhi tossed one up, which Kishan tried to hit on the leg-side and got the leading edge, and the ball went high in the air, and the fielder at short-fine leg Matt Henry took the catch. It was a fine innings from Kishan. India were in a tricky position when he came in, and it is his knock which has turned the tables around.
The innings from Ishan is what New Zealand lacked in the first innings. While they tried to keep up the scoring rate, the lack of a set batter did cost them at the end when Santner and Chapman, for a passage of a few overs, had to resurrect the innings. But in this case, India has a set batter who is slamming the ball all over and striking at 250. The run-rate has now come under control, and all the New Zealand bowlers have felt the wrath of Ishan's bat. It will be a test of captaincy for Santner on how he is going to turn this innings around from this point.
Well, the momentum of this game has completely changed here. Ishan Kishan is slamming the ball all over the park. The Kishan we more or less have been witnessing in the IPL over the years. He is on 41 from just 19 balls, striking at over 200. Maybe in the years gone by, his game would have been termed irresponsible, but he is a player made for modern cricket. What this innings will do is allow Suryakumar Yadav to settle into his innings and then accelerate as he goes along and get into some form.
It was a poor over from the New Zealand perspective, but exactly what the doctor ordered from the Indians. Foulkes did come into the attack and slipped in a no-ball by hitting the stumps and then followed it up with two wides and later never recovered from it altough changed the angle. He ended up bowling in the arc of Ishan Kishan, who feasted on it nicely. Just as they were getting some momentum seems like they have got the tactics wrong by bringing in Foulkes into the attack. It is an important innings for Ishan Kishan too; He has an opportunity to make his mark in the middle here.
Well, well, India has already lost two wickets in the chase. Both have been identical dismissals on a different day, both could have been sixes as well, but not today. First, it was Sanju Samson who fell for a low score of 6 against Matt Henry, and then it was Abhishek Sharma, who, after a blistering innings in the previous game, fell for a duck. It is a bit of action replay from the first game, where New Zealand were in a lot of trouble in the first game, and today India finds themselves in a similar predicament.
208 is what New Zealand managed to get, which is a pretty good total on this surface. Although they did lose their way a bit in the second half of the innings, Mitchell Santner, with his cameo in the end, took New Zealand to that total. Is it enough we will find out after India has batted. If one of the top three batters for the Indian side manages to get a 70-80 run innings, it should be good enough for them to get these runs. As per the bowling of the hosts, Kuldeep did bowl quite well through the middle overs, and Hardik Pandya hit his lengths through the evening. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh were good in patches, but for the major part, could not deliver the goods.
It has been a gem of an innings from Mitchell Santner here. He came in when the innings were losing a bit of steam, and he started to play well. He did not play high-risk shots and yet kept the strike rate through the innings. It is going to be Arshdeep Singh who is going to bowl the final over of the innings.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and picks up the wicket of Mark Chapman. It was a slower one dug into the surface, which the left-hander tried to whack through the mid-wicket boundary, but ended up giving the catch to the long-on fielder. Pandya has been brilliant today with the ball for India. He was good in the power play and came back for the second period and did well, too. At one point, New Zealand did look like they were going to get 220 or so, but the second half of this innings has been quite contrary for them thus far.
Arshdeep Singh has come back into the attack. His bowling has not been not upto the mark in his first burst, but he will be hoping to pull things back. He has a lethal yorker up his sleeve to beat the batters and also has a good slower bumper, which can act as a change-up from time to time. Also, it has been a more measured approach from the Kiwis in the last 15 minutes or so. Both Mitchell Santner and Mark Chapman have been reluctant to hit aerial shots. They have looked to play low percentage shots through the ground and run hard between the wickets.
Well, all guns blazing approach has resulted in another wicket here for New Zealand, and it is the most crucial one in Rachin Ravindra. It was a clever piece of bowling from Kuldeep, who threw it wide of the batter, asking him to hit through the off-side, which Ravindra could not get the timing right, and ended up giving a simple catch to the point fielder there. It was clever because all evening Ravindra was looking attack the ball through the mid-wicket area and Kuldeep delivered a ball asking him to hit in the area which he has not done all evening hence induced the wicket.
Well, just as when it does seem like another partnership was brewing, Daryl Mitchell has fallen here. He tried to hit the ball on the leg-side and ended up giving a simple catch to the long-off fielder. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand will play when the actual World Cup starts. Yes, you want to maximise your potential as much as you can in batting, but under pressure, can you do the same? is the question, and the approach like this will always expose the team to a risk of all or nothing. Are we increasingly moving away from the adage that bowling wins you tournaments? We will find out.
Although New Zealand has lost three wickets, they have managed to score 11 runs per over. It is the modern way of batting, isn't it, fitting in as many bowlers into the side as possible who can tonk the ball down the order, which provides freedom to the batters at the top order to express themselves. We have seen India play this way under the Surya-Gambhir regime, and now it does seem like New Zealand, too, is going to follow a similar pattern. Going into the T20 World Cup, it would be interesting to see how many other teams will follow a similar method.
The runs are flowing here. The partnership between Ravindra and Phillips is flowing quite quickly. The sixes are coming as easily as they can; it does seem like we might have another 220 playing 220 game on the cards. One thing which India has prided itself on in the recent tournaments has been the performances by the spinners, but of late they have taken a bit of tapping. As we update, Kuldeep Yadav has picked up the wicket of Glenn Phillips. It was a wrong-un from Kuldeep, which Phillips did not read and tried to hit on the off-side and ended up getting a leading edge which went to Hardik at point.
It is a pretty good power play for New Zealand, although India did manage to pull off a couple of good overs through Harshit Rana and Varun Chakarvarthy during the middle overs. Rachin did manage to get hold of Harshit Rana. India needs to be a bit careful here. Although there is more dew expected in the second innings, we have towels out outside. So it is highly likely that things might end up evening out a lot. But regardless, it does seem like it is going to be a nightmare for the bowlers tonight. We had a runfest at Nagpur and promises to be a similar tale today.
First, it was Devon Conway who was done by the slower one of Harshit Rana. He tried to hit the ball over the mid-off boundary, but got high on the bat, and the ball looped in the air, and Hardik inside the ring took the catch. And then it was Seifert who could not pick up Chakarvarthy's leg-spinner and tried to force the issue through the mid-wicket boundary. The ball once again took the edge and went in the air, and it was Ishan Kishan who took the catch. After a bit of pasting in the first 3 overs, this is a very good comeback in the last couple of overs.
That is a pretty ordinary bowling from Arshdeep Singh. He has been all over the place. While there was swing on offer for him, he kept altering his field regularly and changing length and could not find the ideal one good enough to get the better of the batsmen. The Kiwi batters have got a brilliant start here. The onus is now on the Indian skipper and the other bowlers to pull this back. The wicket is on the flatter side, but there has been pretty ordinary bowling from the Indian left-arm seamer. As we update Harshit Rana comes into the attack and creates the breakthrough.
Well, that's a cracking over from the New Zealand perspective. There was a bit of swing on offer for Arshdeep Singh, who only wanted to take the ball away from the batter, and Conway just peppering the off-side boundary through the offer. While there is a weakness for Conway around that region because of his bat grip when the bowlers don't get it right, as Arshdeep had in the previous over, it could also be a massive strength. It is Hardik Pandya who has taken the new ball from the other end.
The crowd is buzzing here in Raipur. Compared to what we have seen in the previous game, the boundaries here are a bit on the longer side. But does it matter to the modern player with the bat sizes we have to wait and see. India are bowling first and will be intresting to see how much part dew will play in this innings bot captains would mention it will only get worse in the second innings.
"We are in Raipur, this also happens to be India's 100th T20I game at home. Well, this is the biggest ground, so let's start with the dimension. This is right in the centre of the ground, this strip here. So 68 metres on either side, 75 metres down the ground. A bit patchy in places, with sprouting bits here and there. But the grass that is here is kind of dead and rolled in, and you can still see quite a few cracks in and around the surface. It might play a little bit better than it looked. That was certainly the case in the previous game. It played better than it looked. But I just feel that it might be a little bit low, a little bit slow. Historically, in T20 contests, this has been a low-scoring venue. But the ODI (Vijay Hazare game) that was played here a month ago, 720 runs. I think the spinners are going to come into play. I love the boundary sizes. And if it does grip a touch early on, the spinners are certainly going to come into play with the boundary sizes. So that is a good thing. Because looking at those cracks, they might play a part. But then take a step back and you see that sheen there, that just tells the ball's going to come nicely onto the bat. It's going to skid through. It should be a high-scoring game. The other important fact of the game that you mentioned a couple of months ago, the dew was a massive, massive, had a role to play. So that makes toss very, very important. So if you win the toss, you definitely do want to chase here."
Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
We would have also bowled. I just think the ground’s already wet. I don’t think it’s going to get any better for us. Every time you play against a quality side in their home conditions, you’ve got to learn, and we did. Obviously, the way they came out with the bat throughout the whole innings, they came out pretty hard. So we know that now on the bowling side. We’ve just got to be a little bit clearer with our plans and try to squeeze them a little bit more. We’ve got three changes - Seifert for Robertson, Christian Clark is out, Zak Foulkes is in, and Matt Henry is in for Jamieson.
We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. I think it (the pitch) looks good. I think it's the same wicket they said, which was used for the ODI series. I think we play every game, we try and improve on all the aspects. We never get perfect. We are always learning. But yeah, we look to do the same things again. We try and do the same thing in the bowling department, fielding and batting. We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in.
There was pressure on me as I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles, doubles and in between hit the boundary. Also to stay till the end and finish it off. That's what I did. GG sir told me to keep the intent. (on the dropped catch) There was no problem with the lights here, I just dropped one and there is nothing much to worry. This series is very crucial, we want to win it. We want to take this confidence and momentum forward into the World Cup and win it. I was batting with Arshdeep paaji and the plan was to take the singles and then I told him I want to face the final over. That's how the mindset is when batting at 5, 6 and 7. (what was the chat with Arshdeep when he played those dots?) Nothing. I just told him to stay still and try and take a single and give the strike to me. Never mind, it happens. I told him time has come to strike the ball in the last two balls and he hit a four as well.
I think it's always good when we bat first, put runs on the board, and if there's a little bit of dew and you go out and defend, I think that's a big positive. And the way we batted, even after when we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped, all the batters I think played their role really well and I think that was a big plus point. (eight batters and three strike bowlers, is this the way going forward?) I mean, it looks good. It's been working for me as a team, and so if it's working, let's continue with that. (on his batting) I mean, I felt good when I went into bat. It was perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting at that situation. And as I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time when I play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And then not change my identity. (playing more on the off-side today, was it a conscious decision?) I think it came naturally. I mean, whatever strokes I played, I've been practicing really well in the last 2-3 weeks. I've batted similarly during the net session. Played a few practice games as well. So I was feeling good. (on the fielding) Yeah, I think with such a heavy dew, a few lights here and there, I mean, I'm just supporting my fielders. But yeah, I mean, we keep improving, that's one department we try and improve always when we take on the field. So very happy with the effort from the boys. (on Abhishek) My fingers are crossed. I mean, the way he prepares, I mean, it's not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he's in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those things, small small things, it reflects on the ground and he is enjoying those fruits of that.
“Talking about 2024 T20 World Cup, I didn’t play a game. Yes, things were a bit up and down, to be very honest. It was not matching the expectations which I set,” Samson said in a video released by BCCI.tv.
“But I was still very grateful that I made it to the fifteen. My journey is so special. You never know when you’ll get the opportunity to play,” he added.
Like Gayle, he hits them without strain—natural, instinctive, seemingly effortless. As if he could clear the ropes blindfolded or moments after being woken from sleep. In mood—which he is most of the time—he finds a way. When bowlers cramp him, he creates room. When fast bowlers bounce him, he unfurls his horizontal-bat arsenal. Both are thrilling to watch, operating in Formula One mode, yet rarely resorting to low-percentage strokes. That was the secret to Gayle’s consistency—an average of 36.22 at a strike rate of 144.75. Abhishek averages 33 (a metric that matters only alongside a strong strike rate) at a staggering 171.65. Gayle finished with 22 T20 hundreds; Abhishek already has eight.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m in or out, bowling with new ball or old, or which format. The point is to always be ready to come and bowl my part and get wickets for India. I’m glad it’s working right now,” he said.
“The first thing I do is take God’s name, ‘The wicket’s looking flat. please save me,’” he quipped to reporters after India’s 48-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday.
“Before arriving anywhere we do plan a lot, our team meetings are all about planning for the conditions and trying to get the best of the batters. If you go by the plan, more often than not, wickets come even if a lot of runs are scored,” Arshdeep added.
“I would leave Ravindra out of my side. It might sound silly, but it is his worst format, for me, and then New Zealand can actually stack that middle order. I don’t think they really know their right order. Thats why this series is a bit of a tester. I agree with Sunny, No 6 is way too low for a bloke who just got back-to-back hundreds. He should have been batting at three,” Doull added.
“I think New Zealand want Phillips, at number four, yeah, but I just don’t think they know their entire combination yet,” Doull said. “At the moment, T20 is probably Rachin Ravindra’s worst format with the bat. I think it should be Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, and then this man at number four, Glenn Phillips. I think that’s how the top four should look moving forward. Phillips is such a good player. I think Mitchell tends to need a little bit more time. And so number three suits him. I don’t think he’s the sort of player that can come out and just whack it from ball one. So I think he needs a little bit more time. So, number three, to me, suits him, off the back of the power of Allen and Seifert. So that’s how I think they should go.”
“It was a very good innings by Glenn Phillips from a New Zealand perspective. He’s got a 100 just a few days back. You don’t want somebody who’s scored a 100 to slump as far as form is concerned. You want that form to continue, because that augurs well. Not just for him, but also for the whole team. And that is the reason a little bit surprising that Daryl Mitchell, we’ve got a couple of 100s (in the ODIs) to come down at number six,” Gavaskar said on JioHotstar. “It didn’t make any sense to me, but maybe they had their own reasons why they wanted to. I thought he should have come in at number three. Just maybe ahead of Glen Phillips, and then carried on the same partnership. Who knows? They might have run India even closer.”
“We do have the opportunity to receive a lot more information than other teams. But at the same time, we would have been here about one and a half months until the World Cup,” Phillips said.
“That’s a long time to be on the road.”
“Fatigue and things like that can start kicking in. So we have to try and keep ourselves as fresh as possible in between the games. Rest up and take breaks when possible to give ourselves the best chance,” he added.
“He’s been doing it to some of the fastest bowlers in the world in the IPL too. When a guy is in form like that, you just want to put the ball in the best areas you possibly can and hope he makes a mistake too,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “Obviously you have your plans and you try to meet them to the best of your ability. But sometimes, in this situation, you need a bit of luck too.”
In 2025, Suryakumar scored just 218 runs 19 T20I innings at a strike rate of 123.16 and average of just 13.62. It was the first time in his career that he struck at less than 150 in a calendar year.
“I felt good when I went in to bat. It was perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation,” said Suryakumar after the match.
“And as I said earlier as well, I’ve been batting really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time when you play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And that doesn’t change my identity. I think it came naturally. I mean, whatever strokes I played, I’ve been practicing really well in the last 2-3 weeks. I’m at it similarly during the net session. Played a few practice games as well. So I was feeling good,” Suryakumar further said.
The 28-year-old has already translated this ballistic charge for India in the death-overs, which has contributed to 51 per cent of his career runs at an explosive 214.68 strike rate. The numbers grow otherworldly as the pressure stiffens. Rinku has already gathered 213 of his 594 career runs in the last two overs of an innings alone, striking at 287.83. The scoring rate skyrockets to 302.63 in the 20th over, the highest among all Full-Member batters who have aggregated at least 100 runs within the final-over sequence.
Raipur will be bathed in bright sunshine for much of the day and the temperature is expected to be hovering around 20 to 25 degrees Celsius in the nightime, according to Accuweather. Humidity is set to hover between a comfortable 35 to 44 percent over the course of the evening.
This will be just the second time that Raipur will host a men’s T20I. In the first one, held on December 1, 2023, India had defeated Australia by 20 runs. Spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi had left the Australians in a tangle as they chased a target of 175. That match was before the 2024 T20 World Cup victory and since then, India have drammatically ramped up their aggression with the bat. If they bat first again and Abhishek Sharma or any of the other Indian batter plays another blinder, it could be another uphill struggle for New Zealand.
“He (Varun) was walking back to the mark, upright, wasn’t looking fazed by the fact that he’d been hit for a couple of sixes, and that’s always a very good sign. He’s a magician, make no mistake. He bowls brilliantly. So yes, in this format or even in the 50-over format, which will be expensive, he just has to believe, ‘Yes, next over I’m going to get my two wickets,’ and that’s what he does.” he added.
“Varun looked a little rusty, but that’s understandable. He picked up two wickets and the economy rate, when the batters are going hell-bent for leather, was pretty decent as well. The important thing is that his body language was good. Often, you know, his body language, sometimes when he’s taken for a few runs, can be a little bit down. That didn’t happen,” Gavaskar said on JioHotstar.
“What was the need to remove Rohit Sharma from the captaincy? I’m pretty sure that if Rohit were leading even today in the ODIs, it would have been a different result (New Zealand series) altogether. Because when he won the Champions Trophy, I think the team was going forward in the right direction,” Tiwary told in an interaction with InsideSport.
"I don't feel it [six-hitting] is a high risk game. I wouldn't say it's my comfort zone, but it's like I've always wanted the team to be first [priority]. Because they want to use the first six overs [well]. That's what I've been practicing in the nets as well."
"I think he's shown his class over the last few years for us. He's kind of taken that senior bowling role for us and when he swings it up top, it's nice."
Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV
India are set to play their 100th T20I match at home tonight. No team has been as dominant in the format. The Men in Blue have won 68 of their previous 99 games, a staggering record indeed. Only New Zealand and West Indies have played more games at home, albeit for fewer wins.
Suffering a injury while bowling in the previous game, India are unlikely to risk all-rounder Axar Patel in the second game tonight.
India PXI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV
Abhishek Sharma's free-willing abilities in smoking sixes is setting a whole new benchmark in T20 cricket. Not quite as muscular as the mighty Chris Gayle, but the grains of the left-hander's game come from a similar brand of batting. Shankar Narayan breaks down how Abhishek has outpaced Gayle en route to 5000 T20 runs
India began their T20 World Cup build-up with a dominant 48-run win over New Zealand, a game that also saw captain Suryakumar Yadav earn his 100th T20I cap. He became only the third Indian to reach the milestone, surpassing MS Dhoni, and further cemented his status as India’s first true T20 specialist. Unlike predecessors such as Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar’s impact is largely confined to the shortest format, with a modest ODI record to his name.
That T20-specific skill set earned him the captaincy after India moved on from their 2024 title-winning core, and results have largely followed, with 30 wins in 35 matches. However, his recent batting form has been subdued, and amid changes at the top of the order, questions remain. As India approach the World Cup, their T20 lynchpin may be effective as a leader, but increasingly uncertain as a run-scorer. Read More from Namit Kumar
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand second T20I from Raipur. India won the first game of the five-match series in what is the final tune-up event before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
10 years of magic man: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
The Indian Express’s journalist Devendra Pandey recalls the debut of Jasprit Bumrah, 10 years ago. Devendra was reporting on that tour in Australia where Bumrah played the final game of the 5-match ODI series and clinched India’s solo win. READ MORE
