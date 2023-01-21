scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Fan rushes into field and hugs Rohit Sharma during 2nd ODI against NZ

Rohit scored a sublime 51 off 50 balls in the game to help India win by eight wickets.

A security guard tries to separate a boy who hugs India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, after invading the field of play during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Listen to this article
Watch: Fan rushes into field and hugs Rohit Sharma during 2nd ODI against NZ
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A young fan rushed into the field and hugged Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during India’s innings at the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

The security chasing the fan, pulled him off Rohit, almost knocking the Indian skipper off his feet, who asked the support staff to calm down, gesturing that the fan was just a little boy.

In the match, Rohit scored a sublime 51 off 50 balls taking India to a 8-wicket victory as the Men In Blue sealed the series 2-0.

“I’m trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that’s important, to try to put the pressure back. I know the big scores haven’t come, but I’m not too worried about it,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

“I am happy with my batting. I have kept my approach quite similar. I am happy with how I am going. I know a big score is around the corner.”

With the 50-over World Cup slated later this year at home, he said the team wants to do all sorts of things (experimentation) before entering the marquee event. he added.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Shami (3/18) was well supported by Mohammed Siraj (1/10) and Hardik Pandya (2/16).

“I thought these last five games, the bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have delivered. Especially doing this in India. You can expect these performances away from India, but they have real skills.

“When we trained here yesterday in the night, it moved around, there was good carry. Which is why we wanted that challenge: 250 would have been quite challenging.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Shami and Siraj did want to go on for longer spells, but I told them a big Test series coming up (against Australia), so we need to take care of themselves as well.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 20:49 IST
Next Story

Djokovic backs up Murray’s concerns over ‘gruelling’ schedule

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 21: Latest News
close