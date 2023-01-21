Watch: Fan rushes into field and hugs Rohit Sharma during 2nd ODI against NZ

A young fan rushed into the field and hugged Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during India’s innings at the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

The security chasing the fan, pulled him off Rohit, almost knocking the Indian skipper off his feet, who asked the support staff to calm down, gesturing that the fan was just a little boy.

In the match, Rohit scored a sublime 51 off 50 balls taking India to a 8-wicket victory as the Men In Blue sealed the series 2-0.

“I’m trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that’s important, to try to put the pressure back. I know the big scores haven’t come, but I’m not too worried about it,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

“I am happy with my batting. I have kept my approach quite similar. I am happy with how I am going. I know a big score is around the corner.”

With the 50-over World Cup slated later this year at home, he said the team wants to do all sorts of things (experimentation) before entering the marquee event. he added.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Shami (3/18) was well supported by Mohammed Siraj (1/10) and Hardik Pandya (2/16).

For his impactful 3️⃣-wicket haul in the first innings, @MdShami11 bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia won the second #INDvNZ ODI by eight wickets 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/tdhWDoSwrZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Nxb3Q0dQE5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

“I thought these last five games, the bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have delivered. Especially doing this in India. You can expect these performances away from India, but they have real skills.

“When we trained here yesterday in the night, it moved around, there was good carry. Which is why we wanted that challenge: 250 would have been quite challenging.

“Shami and Siraj did want to go on for longer spells, but I told them a big Test series coming up (against Australia), so we need to take care of themselves as well.”