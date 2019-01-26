Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand: Our bowlers not content going wicketless in any match, says Virat Kohlihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-2nd-odi-virat-kohli-5556189/

India vs New Zealand: Our bowlers not content going wicketless in any match, says Virat Kohli

India bowled out New Zealand for 234 in 325-run chase to take their lead to 2-0 in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Indai tour of New Zealand 2019
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 8 wickets in the match. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that the mindset of the bowlers in his camp is helping the team to produce winning results. India beat New Zealand in the 2nd ODI by 90 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. The spinners produce a winning combination, as Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav picked a wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said: “Our bowlers are always ready to bowl for you and pick wickets, which is key. They are not content to go wicketless for 40 runs in their quota, they’d rather have more wickets for 60. That mindset is crucial for us.”

The 30-year-old further applauded yet another clinical performance from the team to continue the winning run. “Clinical performance again. We had a par score as Rohit mentioned with the kind of pitch and boundary dimensions here. But we bowled really well and back-to-back clinical performances is really pleasing,” the batsman said.

added that his side would need to work on scoring 15-20 extra runs, which could prove crucial in winning big games at the World Cup. “I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break to take some risks. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra but at the same time, good to see us chip our way to a balanced total,” he said.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted the big losses are starting to frustrate him a bit. “Little frustrating, not so much the loss but how we are losing is the problem. Credit to India. Both surfaces so far have been slower than usual but still fair surfaces. Good signs with the ball at some points though we never got control as such. 324 was a good score that could be chased down here,” he said.

He added that his side needs to take crucial lessons from the defeat. “There were some good steps forward, particularly by our bowlers to keep them down to 320-odd. Important not to carried away by results and focus just on small steps. Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. If we had wickets in hand, you never know but we didn’t have wickets in hand. Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead,” he said.

Advertising

India and New Zealand will meet for the 3rd ODI on Monday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma guide India to easy win
2 India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni's lightning fast stumping ends Ross Taylor's innings, watch video
3 India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan surpass Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar with 14th 100-run partnership