India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India has quality batsmen who are hard to get out, says Trent Boult

The pressure is on New Zealand to bounce back from an abject performance in the first ODI against India at McLean Park, Napier. The hosts were bowled out meakly for 157 runs and went on to lose the opener by 8 wickets which allowed India to take a 1-0 lead in the five match series.

It is now on to the Kiwis to turn things around – with the bat and the ball – to try and level the series before going down even further. Seamer Trent Boult reckons his fellow bowlers have to be on the mark against the quality batting opposition or have their place in the side questioned.

“In terms of our plans as a bowling unit, we want to be aggressive as we can and put pressure on them on the first few balls they face,” Boult was quoted as saying by Newshub. “They’re quality batsmen and when they’re in they’re hard to get out.”

“No one is complacent…especially in the bowling ranks. To have guys on the sideline like Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi, there is pressure on the lads who have been picked and that is healthy competition to have.”

“I know in times we’ve struggled to have that and it is exciting come into a big six months for the ODI side.”

Boult admitted the management read the pitch wrong which resulted in an imbalanced team position composition.

“You want to play the best bowlers who can take wickets. Ish [Sodhi] has done well for us, but where does he fit in in terms of who you don’t play?,” he said.

“It is one of those things. We didn’t read the pitch that it was going to turn like it did in Napier, but moving to here, it is usually a good wicket.”

Having said that, Boult stated he has complete confidence in whoever the selectors go with on a wicket that is expected to produce a lot of runs.

“We want to be aggressive but limit the runs because big scores can be scored on this ground. I’m sure the guys who get the nod will do well and be successful.”

From a bowling perspective, Boult said early removal of India’s dangerous batsmen will be crucial to achieving the desired result.

“The plan is to put pressure on them early in conditions they’re not used to. If we can get a couple of wickets in the first 10 overs because we know what kinds of pressure it can put the rest of the team in the sheds.”