India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan surpass Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar with 14th 100-run partnership

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday surpassed the legendary Indian duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, as they notched up their 14th 100-run partnership. The duo achieved the milestone during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Bay Oval. Throughout their career, Sachin and Sehwag had recorded 13 100-run partnerships among themselves.

Overall, Sharma and Dhawan are 4th in the list of maximum 100-run opening stands. The maximum was achieved by Tendulkar along with Sourav Ganguly, who both stitched 21 100-run partnerships among themselves.

Australia’s Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist are at the 2nd position in the list with 16 100-run partnerships between themselves. The West Indies duo Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes are at the third position in the list.

Dhawan and Sharma gave India a fantastic start as they added 154 runs for the first wicket. Both scored their half centuries, but failed to convert it into hundreds.

While Dhawan was dismissed for 66 by Trent Boult, Sharma gave away his wicket to Lockie Ferguson after smacking 87 runs in 96 balls. Later, a blistering innings from MS Dhoni, who fired 48 runs in 33 balls, along with a 10-ball 22-run cameo by Kedar Jadhav, took the visitors’ total to 324/4 in 50 overs.

India are currently leading 1-0 in the series and the Kiwis need 325 to level the series.