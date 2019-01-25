India vs New Zealand: With youngsters like Prithvi Shaw maturing, everyone has to be on their toes, says Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said that with the rise of youngsters in Indian cricket, everyone needs to be on their toes. Dhawan, who is most likely going to be India’s pick for the opening batsman along with Rohit Sharma, at the World Cup tournament later this year, unless injury rules him out, said that the youngsters among the Indian ranks have matured faster than ever before, which has increased competition within the team.

“I think the youngsters are maturing really quickly in Indian cricket and that creates a lot of competition in the team, everyone has to be on their toes,” the left-handed batsman told reporters at Bay Oval ahead of the 2nd ODI.

He further went on to praise Prithvi Shaw who burst on to the Test scene with a century on debut against West Indies last year. “Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the way he came into the Test team and scored a century and 70 runs against the West Indies, it shows that our bench strength is also very good. So even among the 15 (squad members), we have very high competition,” Dhawan said.

The 32-year-old, who regained form in the first ODI against New Zealand after a poor showing Down Under, talked about becoming the fastest Indian to complete 5,000 ODI runs. “This milestone is part of the journey. It also shows I have been performing well. I am happy to achieve it and will be looking forward to scoring more runs for my team and do well consistently,” he said.

On being asked whether he made some changes to his batting style in New Zealand as compared to Australia, the batsman said: “I think Australian and New Zealand conditions are quite similar. I feel that I’m an experienced player now, I came here a few years ago. So you know what to do and what not to do (in New Zealand). I know my technique suits all sorts of wickets, so I just back myself.”

He added: “I haven’t worked on any footwork or technique specifically for New Zealand and even if I have, I won’t tell. Once you are experienced, your mind is calm and at ease.”

Speaking on his partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the first ODI, Dhawan said: “We have been playing for a long time. We rotate the strike very well, that is one thing that keeps the pressure off. If one hits the boundary, it boosts the other. When the boundaries are coming, the pressure is off the other batsmen as well.”

He added: “We always plan that our top order scores more and stays longer at the pitch. But it also depends on the target, match to match, score to score and a little bit on the mood. If the target is 300 or plus, we cannot play slow. If we are chasing more than 300, then in the first 10 overs as an opener we have to put up scores quickly and create momentum. We have to keep adapting.”

The batsman insisted that Indian cricket team is not setting any targets in the 2nd ODI until they have a look at the playing surface on Saturday. “We’ve seen the history about the ground – what the average score is. But at the same time, we make it a point to see the pitch as well. Once we can get a good sense of it, and possibly think of a target that we can set,” he said. “Sometimes, even though the pitch plays well, it’s not enough. Like in the first game, the surface was good to bat on, but because of the start which we got and the pressure we built on New Zealand, is why we could restrict them to a low total.

The Indian cricket team were given a traditional Maori welcome at Bay Oval on their arrival. Dhawan said that he enjoyed the experience. “The Haka dance is famous in New Zealand and to watch it here, it was a totally different experience and I am very grateful that the locals came and performed the Haka here. The entire team enjoyed it, we took their blessings and we hope these blessings will work for us tomorrow, he said.