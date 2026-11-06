India will look to carry the momentum from their rain-hit victory in Auckland into the second ODI against New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. With a 1-0 lead in the series, the Indian team management is expected to retain the core of the playing XI that delivered a five-wicket win, but one change is on the cards in the form of pacer Mohammed Siraj, who linked up with the squad after playing the second four-day match for India A against New Zealand A, could replace Auqib Nabi.

Siraj’s return adds experience and pace to an attack that already impressed in Auckland, where Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar shared seven wickets between them. If Siraj comes in, he will partner Arshdeep with the new ball, while Gurnoor and Anshul Kamboj provide the back-up.