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India will look to carry the momentum from their rain-hit victory in Auckland into the second ODI against New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. With a 1-0 lead in the series, the Indian team management is expected to retain the core of the playing XI that delivered a five-wicket win, but one change is on the cards in the form of pacer Mohammed Siraj, who linked up with the squad after playing the second four-day match for India A against New Zealand A, could replace Auqib Nabi.
Siraj’s return adds experience and pace to an attack that already impressed in Auckland, where Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar shared seven wickets between them. If Siraj comes in, he will partner Arshdeep with the new ball, while Gurnoor and Anshul Kamboj provide the back-up.
The batting order, led by Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, is expected to remain unchanged, with Rohit Sharma at the top despite his duck in the opener.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squads
India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only), Auqib Nabi. Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur join for the last two ODIs.
New Zealand Squad (Games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand Squad (Games 4-5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.