India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI Tip-off: Will Umran Malik replace Shardul Thakur?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Playing XI Prediction: India will be expecting more runs from the middle order and discipline in the death overs as they look for a series sealing win against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday.

After being down and out at 131/6, New Zealand were allowed to score another 206 runs in the chase of 350 and that should worry India.

The visitors looked like getting a remarkable come-from-behind win but the individual brilliance of Mohammed Siraj stopped them. With the bat, Shubman Gill, who scored a scintillating double century, had singlehandedly taken India to a competitive total with the others falling by the wayside.

Middle-order muddle

Hardik Pandya, who has not been at his belligerent best of late, will be expected to give final flourish to the innings. Accommodated in the middle-order following his double hundred performance in Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan would be itching to make the most of the opportunity after an off-day in Hyderabad.

Umran Malik to replace Shardul?

India brought Shardul Thakur into the team at the expense of the super quick Umran Malik considering his batting abilities. But the management needs to decide quickly if it wants a bowler who can bat or a specialist who can rattle the opposition with extra pace and get wickets in the middle overs.

Shahbaz for Sundar?

In the spin department, Washington Sundar had a game to forget while Kuldeep Yadav continued his impressive run. The team also has the option playing Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep together but it has stuck to one wrist spinner and one finger spinner policy. Shahbaz Ahmed is another option that the men in blue can look at.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Details: With the city hosting its first-ever international game, a sell out crowd of 60,000 plus is expected to cheer the home team. The ground hosted its first major game in 2010, when the Canadian national team played against Chhattisgarh in a one-day match.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Pitch Report: The surface at this ground tends to offer a good balance between bat and the ball. So far, only two IPL and eight CLT20 games have been played at this venue and scores have not been too high. It also offers help to pacers as well as the spinners. Dew might play a role in the second half of the game.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Weather Report: The temperature is expected to remain around 30 degree celsius on with 29 percent humidity and 8 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI:

IND: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy