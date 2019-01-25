India vs New Zealand: Indian cricket team receives traditional Maori welcome at Bay Oval

Toggle Menu
The Indian cricket team on Friday were greeted with a traditional welcome by the Maori community as the reached the Oval Bay Stadium.

India tour of New Zealand 2019
India will play New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team on Friday were greeted with a traditional welcome by the Maori community as the reached the Oval Bay Stadium in Mount Maunganui ahead of the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. The entire Indian squad, along with coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff, were welcomed by the community with their traditional ceremony. In a tweet from the official account, the Indian cricket board acknowledged the welcome and expressed their gratitude for the same.

“Team India received a traditional welcome at the Oval Bay from the Maori community,” the BCCI said in a tweet, along with a photo of the ceremony.

India head coach Ravi Shastri also expressed his gratitude to the Maori community and wrote, “Great to be welcomed and blessed by Māori pōwhiri from Ngai Tukairangi and Ngati Kuku, the manawhenua for the Bay Oval area.”

The Maori are the indigenous Polynesian people from New Zealand. The tribe originated with settlers from eastern Polynesia and reached the country in several waves of canoe voyages between 1250 and 1300.

India are currently leading 1-0 in the 5-match ODI series against the Kiwis after registering an easy 8-wicket win in the first ODI in Napier. The Virat Kohli-led side will hope the return of Hardik Pandya in the squad will help them to continue their winning run in the 2nd ODI.

