Following a comfortable five-wicket win against New Zealand in the rain-affected series opener in Auckland, Shubman Gill-led India will look to hold onto the winning momentum when they face the same side in the second ODI at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI:

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live streaming info

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, November 7.

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Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Hnry Stadium, Wellington.