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Following a comfortable five-wicket win against New Zealand in the rain-affected series opener in Auckland, Shubman Gill-led India will look to hold onto the winning momentum when they face the same side in the second ODI at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI:
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live streaming info
When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?
The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, November 7.
Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?
The second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played at Hnry Stadium, Wellington.
What time will the toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will take place at 7:00 am IST.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match begin?
The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will kick off at 7:30 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squads
India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only), Auqib Nabi. Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur join for the last two ODIs.
New Zealand Squad (Games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand Squad (Games 4-5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young.