India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: IND win toss and opt to bowl, Playing XI named

IND vs NZ ODI Live Updates: The match is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023, Live Scorecard: India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) take on each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur today. India won the first match of the series by just 12 runs after Shubman Gill became the youngest batsman to score an ODI double hundred in a thrilling first game of a three-match series.

Despite putting 349 on the board, India were given a mighty scare after the Kiwis, despite having a poor start, stormed back into the game courtesy of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner. The duo added 162 runs for the seventh wicket. Bracewell smacked 140 off only 78 deliveries as New Zealand was bowled out for 337.

In tonight’s encounter, the men in blue will be hoping for a better bowling performance while the Black Caps will be hoping for a better performance from the top order in this game.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ from Raipur below.