India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: IND win toss and opt to bowl, Playing XI named

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023, Live Scorecard: India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) take on each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur today. India won the first match of the series by just 12 runs after Shubman Gill became the youngest batsman to score an ODI double hundred in a thrilling first game of a three-match series.
Despite putting 349 on the board, India were given a mighty scare after the Kiwis, despite having a poor start, stormed back into the game courtesy of Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner. The duo added 162 runs for the seventh wicket. Bracewell smacked 140 off only 78 deliveries as New Zealand was bowled out for 337.
In tonight’s encounter, the men in blue will be hoping for a better bowling performance while the Black Caps will be hoping for a better performance from the top order in this game.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ from Raipur below.
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
India have elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second ODI.
Murali Kartik and Grant Elliot bring the pitch report. "Raipur it has huge boundaries on all sides of the ground. The pitch itself has an even covering of grass and there are some cracks on it. It's hard, there is some bounce on offer and should help the pacers. Dew could be a factor and the captain winning the toss could choose to field first. It is an excellent batting surface though."
On the eve of the second ODI against New Zealand, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey sang praises of Mohammed Siraj, stressing his importance not just for the 50-over World Cup later this year, but also beyond it.
“He’s a very important member of the team, we expect a lot from him. Not only for the World Cup, but also beyond it for India,” stated Mhambrey in the pre-game press conference at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium on Friday. On Wednesday, in his first game for India at his home ground in Hyderabad, Siraj starred with figures of 4/46 as India survived a scare from the Kiwis. It took Siraj’s ODI tally to 37 scalps in 20 innings, averaging just over 21. (READ MORE)
In a batting unit that is beginning to have a settled outlook, the only concern is the lack of triple digit scores next to Rohit. The India captain is without an ODI century in the last 17 ODIs, with the last one coming way back in January 2020. From 2017 to 2019, Rohit alone hit 18 tons in the format, more than anyone else around in the world. It is also the period where Rohit grew as an all-format batsman, making important runs at home and abroad even as Virat Kohli struggled. (READ MORE)
Having stirred a debate after being left out despite his world record double hundred, Ishan Kishan is expected be back in the playing eleven, albeit in a different batting position, when India face a stern test against New Zealand.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI. India will take on New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. This game holds significant importance for the Kiwis, as a loss here will hand them a series defeat.