India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard: Rain stops play, IND 22/0

IND vs NZ 2022, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. India made two changes for the Second ODI. Deepak Hooda gets in place of Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar gets a game instead of Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, New Zealand replace fast bowler Adam Milne with Micheal Bracewell
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Walking in at an extremely comfortable 124 for 1 in the first ODI on Friday, Shreyas Iyer tried something inexplicable. To just his third ball, from the pacy Lockie Ferguson, he backed away from the stumps and tried to play his go-to slash. There was neither the length nor the width for the shot, though, and Iyer was lucky the ball missed the stumps.
It was as if Iyer wanted to make a strong opening statement against what has become opposition teams’ default strategy for him as soon as he comes in to bat — go after him with the short ball. But in this case, New Zealand hadn’t even tried the ploy properly yet, but Iyer was so sure they would that he even tried to pre-meditate an attacking response.(read more)
Shubman Gill will be disappointed he was looking in good touch for his 19. He middled everything. Dhawan did not have a much of strike in the initial overs. Not a lot of swing for the Kiwi bowlers.
IND 22/0
Gill cuts off Southee. The surface looks good for batting Gill looks in good touch. Shikar didn't have a much of strike so far. India would like to score a 330 on this surface rather than being too cautious.
IND 14/0
Good on-drive of Shubman Gill, Matt Henery trying to extract some swing pitches one up. Gill shows his class seems like a very quick outfield. Looks like we have a high-scoring game in our hands folks.
IND 7/0
Shikar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walk into the middle. Tim Southee takes the new ball. Not a lot of swing on offer. It is cloudy here in Hamilton. Let us see if Matt Henery can extract movement from the other hand.
IND 2/0
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Shikhar Dhawan: We would have bowled first as there's moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs, we got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs. We got 2 changes. Instead of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar comes in and Deepak Hooda comes in place of Sanju Samson. We only need 10 percent of improvement and it makes a huge impact and especially in the death bowling, we got to be a bit more smarter.
Kane Williamson: We are gonna have a bowl. Surface has been under covers a little, so hopefully our seamers can extract whatever little help they can get. We are playing the extra slow option today in Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. He (Southee) is racking up the numbers in all formats and breaking a few records along the way, great achievement and a very special player for us. India batted well and got a competitive total on that surface, but I certainly liked the intent from the bowling attack, so hopefully we can start strong again and build on from the last performance.
Pitch report: "Looks like a very hard deck, can sense 300 again. Maybe a little bit of moisture early because the covers have just come off. It's a good wicket and unlike start-stop nature of this surface, there's enough covering of grass which means it could come on nicely onto the bat" reckon Ajay Jadeja alongside Ashish Nehra.
Welcome folks! It is done or die! game for India. India got thrashed by Tom Latham and Kane Williamson's partnership in game one. How will the Men in Blue respond let's wait and see?