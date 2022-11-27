India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard: Rain stops play, IND 22/0

NZL vs IND live updates: What’s a typical Shreyas Iyer knock? Iffy start against real and imagined short balls, but once he settles, runs flow

Walking in at an extremely comfortable 124 for 1 in the first ODI on Friday, Shreyas Iyer tried something inexplicable. To just his third ball, from the pacy Lockie Ferguson, he backed away from the stumps and tried to play his go-to slash. There was neither the length nor the width for the shot, though, and Iyer was lucky the ball missed the stumps.