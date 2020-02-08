India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: IND win toss, elect to bowl

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: After going down in the opening clash of the three-match series against hosts New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would look to settle scores in the second encounter in Auckland on Friday. While the batsmen helped India post a stiff total on the board, it was the bowlers that led to the team’s disappointment in the series opener. However, the Men In Blue would look to forget what happened in Hamilton on Wednesday and enter the contest with a strong and positive mindset.
New Zealand, on the other hand, are certainly overwhelmed with the outcome, one which came after a 5-0 drubbing in the shorter format of the game. The Black Caps chased down their highest-ever total in ODI cricket at Seddon Park and would look to replicate a similar show in the clash at Eden Park. One thing that can have a bigger impact on the outcome will be the toss as past records suggest that the side batting second at this venue have a clear advantage. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES!
Highlights
'We will bowl first. It's a pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it's difficult to defend. We need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. We need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us — Mohammed Shami has been rested for the upcoming Tests, Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep.'
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Hello and welcome to the live commentary!