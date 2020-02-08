India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: IND win toss, elect to bowl

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India would look to enter the contest with a strong and positive mindset. (AP Photo) India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India would look to enter the contest with a strong and positive mindset. (AP Photo)

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: After going down in the opening clash of the three-match series against hosts New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would look to settle scores in the second encounter in Auckland on Friday. While the batsmen helped India post a stiff total on the board, it was the bowlers that led to the team’s disappointment in the series opener. However, the Men In Blue would look to forget what happened in Hamilton on Wednesday and enter the contest with a strong and positive mindset.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are certainly overwhelmed with the outcome, one which came after a 5-0 drubbing in the shorter format of the game. The Black Caps chased down their highest-ever total in ODI cricket at Seddon Park and would look to replicate a similar show in the clash at Eden Park. One thing that can have a bigger impact on the outcome will be the toss as past records suggest that the side batting second at this venue have a clear advantage. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES!