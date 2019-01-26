India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ Live Score Online: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan off to nervy start

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India win toss in the 2nd ODI and elect to bat. There have been no changes in the side from the Indian camp, while the hosts make two changes – Ish Sodhi replaces Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme in for Tim Southee. After a perfect beginning to the tour, India would look to extend their lead as they go into the second ODI in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
India had won the first ODI by eight wickets on DLS method in Napier to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series, thanks to an unbeaten 75 by Shikhar Dhawan. Kane Williamson’s 36th ODI fifty went in vain as India bowled with clinical precision to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry 157 in the first One-day International in Napier on Wednesday. Catch Live score and updates of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI.
BANG BANG!
FOUR! What a shot by Rohit Sharma - he stepped up to Doug Bracewell's short delivery and just hammered it past the covers for a boundary. If he kept hitting it like that - then we would definitely in for a treat.
India settling down
A couple of boundaries in Bracewell and Boult's over will calm things down here. The Indian openers are not dealing in singles and doubles at the moment but are scoring the run through boundaries. The amount of dot balls will only add to pressure.
Good first over
Rohit Sharma edged the ball to slips twice in Trent Boult's over. Excellent start from the left-armer and he has troubled Sharma early. five runs in the over. Doug Bracewell on the other end.
FOUR!
CHANCE! Rohit Sharma edged a fuller delivery from Trent Boult and it has gone straight to where the first slip should have been. But there was a huge gap between the keeper and the slip and the ball just goes in the middle of the two fielders for a boundary.
HERE WE GO!
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle. Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the new ball. HERE WE GO!
India's National Anthem
The players are standing at the Bay Oval as India's National Anthem is played out. What a way to start the match on the Republic Day. The emotions are seeping throughout the stadium.
Pitch Report
There is a lovely covering of grass. It is very gusty today, it's a great size (the ground) for the batsmen. Any score in excess of 300 will be a competitive total.
- Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull
Bay Oval
It will be the first time a seniorIndian team will play an ODI here at Bay Oval. It is one of the shorter grounds and one can expect Rohit Sharma to score hit big sixes here.
TEAMS
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
Captains speak
Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first. Looks like a good track to bat. Another thing we need to strengthen - put runs on the board. Ask bowlers to defend on dimensions which aren't regular for us. We need to know how to use the wind. We need to be smart about the areas we are going to hit. It's about giving ourselves a different challenge. We need to execute our plans. We played good cricket in the last few games, last game was clinical. We are looking for a few areas to improve. We need to come out here and express ourselves. We are unchanged.
Kane Williamson: We were looking to bowl. There is some grass on the wicket. It was a tough call. It's going to be a fair-surface. Hopefully, we can get something out of it first up. We have been playing good cricket. We have had some great games here. There is a lot of cricket, it's important to do the job with the ball in hand and then come back later to chase it down. One spinner today, Sodhi comes in for Santner while Grandhomme replaces Southee.
TOSS!
India win the toss and elect to bat!
The fans have arrived in numbers
The stadium is sold out and the fans have started arriving. Remember, India have never played before here in this ground, which is smaller in dimension than most others.
Preparations underway at Bay Oval
The players are already out in the sun for a fair bit of practice before the start of play.
Mauri welcome for Indian cricket team
Here is how the Indian cricket team were welcome at the Bay Oval.
How's the weather?
HIGH SIR!
A look at the pitch
Here is a look at the pitch at Bay Oval:
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand. The series, so far, has gone completely as per Virat Kohli's plans. Easy win to start with, the bowlers taking wickets, batsmen scoring runs and if that's not enough, Hardik Pandya is back in the squad. Surely, a lot must be on teh Kiwis minds if they wish to bounce back. The 2nd ODI at Bay Oval, could be trick though. It is a small pitch, where the Kiwis can go on full attack mode.