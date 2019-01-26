India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ Live Score Online: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan off to nervy start

Captains speak

Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first. Looks like a good track to bat. Another thing we need to strengthen - put runs on the board. Ask bowlers to defend on dimensions which aren't regular for us. We need to know how to use the wind. We need to be smart about the areas we are going to hit. It's about giving ourselves a different challenge. We need to execute our plans. We played good cricket in the last few games, last game was clinical. We are looking for a few areas to improve. We need to come out here and express ourselves. We are unchanged.

Kane Williamson: We were looking to bowl. There is some grass on the wicket. It was a tough call. It's going to be a fair-surface. Hopefully, we can get something out of it first up. We have been playing good cricket. We have had some great games here. There is a lot of cricket, it's important to do the job with the ball in hand and then come back later to chase it down. One spinner today, Sodhi comes in for Santner while Grandhomme replaces Southee.