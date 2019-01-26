Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Cricket fraternity hails Kuldeep-Chahal combination, say ‘India’s biggest strength’

The cricket fraternity from across the globe hailed India's dominance over the Kiwis. Many even praised Dhoni for his lightning-quick work behind the stumps to dismiss Ross Taylor.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to guide India towards a comprehensive 90-run victory in the 2nd ODI. (AP Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to guide India towards a comprehensive 90-run victory in the 2nd ODI. Chasing down a target of 325, the bowlers wrapped up the Kiwis innings on 234. Apart from Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two wickets each.

In the batting unit, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India to a flying start as they added over 150 runs for the opening wicket. MS Dhoni along with and Kedar Jadhav added 86 runs in the final 10 overs to post 324 on the board.

Here are the tweets:

With this win, India have extend their lead to 2-0 in the 5-match series. The third match of the series will be played on Monday.

