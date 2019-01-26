India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Cricket fraternity hails Kuldeep-Chahal combination, say ‘India’s biggest strength’

Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets to guide India towards a comprehensive 90-run victory in the 2nd ODI. Chasing down a target of 325, the bowlers wrapped up the Kiwis innings on 234. Apart from Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed two wickets each.

Advertising

In the batting unit, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India to a flying start as they added over 150 runs for the opening wicket. MS Dhoni along with and Kedar Jadhav added 86 runs in the final 10 overs to post 324 on the board.

The cricket fraternity from across the globe hailed India’s dominance over the Kiwis. Many even praised Dhoni for his lightning-quick work behind the stumps to dismiss Ross Taylor.

Here are the tweets:

India have a good formula going. Most important they are taking wickets which is the key in limited overs cricket. And they are doing this without Bumrah. If the World Cup were to be played today India would be almost ready. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 26, 2019

India 2-0! ?? Another dominant, thorough performance from the visitors, and India secure a 90-run win after bowling out New Zealand for 234. Kuldeep Yadav stars with 4/45. #NZvIND SCORECARD ??https://t.co/CQ2Ldcfnfh pic.twitter.com/EPCG47zbPD — ICC (@ICC) 26 January 2019

Another brilliant performance by the Men in Blue. #TeamIndia wrap the second ODI, win by 90 runs. 2-0 ???????? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2fTF9uQ5JM — BCCI (@BCCI) 26 January 2019

OUT. Those Dhoni hands. And that Kedar’s bowling. ?????? #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 26 January 2019

Kuldeep and Chahal — KulCha as they are known now — have run circles around Kiwi batsmen once again. Clearly the deadliest ODI bowlers in the middle overs & India’s biggest strength — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 26 January 2019

New Zealand already in trouble. And they haven’t even completed their KYC formalities ??. The Kuldeep Yadav Challenge! #NZvsIND #CricbuzzLIVE @ImZaheer @bhogleharsha — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 26 January 2019

Mission Domination! Another dominant performance and an easy victory for Team India. Fantastic bowling performance in both matches from @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/L1GIJFIWPC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 January 2019 Advertising

With this win, India have extend their lead to 2-0 in the 5-match series. The third match of the series will be played on Monday.