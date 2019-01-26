India vs New Zealand: When you play for India, you have to be at top of your game, says Kedar Jadhav

After securing a comprehensive 90-run victory over New Zealand in the second ODI, Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav expressed happiness over the ‘healthy competition’ for the all-rounder spot ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England. CoA on Friday lifted the suspension on Hardik Pandya and with Vijay Shankar already in the squad, the three cricketers are in contention for a permanent playing XI slot during World Cup.

Speaking during the press conference on Saturday, Jadhav said, “It is a good thing for any team that more guys are competing for one spot. So every time any guy gets an opportunity, he will know that he needs to perform.”

He further said: “It’s not about what I think about my selection. Whether I accept it or not, it’s not in my hands. It is the selector’s call and the best 15 will go. Everybody is trying to put their best foot forward and when you play for India, there is bound to be competition and you have to be at the top of your game.”

The 22-year-old cricketer smashed 22 runs in 10 deliveries and also took the vital wicket of Ross Taylor in the second ODI on Saturday. He along with MS Dhoni also guided the team towards victory in the final ODI against Australia, in which he scored an unbeaten 61 of 57 balls.

He also said that batting at the death-overs, MS Dhoni on the other end eases off the pressure. The cricketer said, “It helps when especially if Mahi bhai is there till the last ball. All his experience and the power in his game, it helps players like us to just work around him and he takes most of the strike and scores most of the runs.”

Praising the top-order batsmen for the brilliant start they provide to the team, Jadhav said, “We wanted to bat first and it started off well. The kind of top-order batting we have, there will be 90 per cent times when we will get a good start.” He added, “So for most of us, batting at Nos 5 or 6, we don’t get to bat, because our top batsmen are too strong and they have been doing bulk of scoring in the last 4-5 years. So it’s good that we batted first.”

He also hailed the dominance of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who added another over 100-run partnership for the first wicket. “Shikhar and Rohit have shown class and consistency in the last few years. We had a good (opening) partnership of 150 odd and had enough experience to take the score past 300.”

Speaking on the Indian tweakers, who have been very successful against the Kiwi batsmen, Jadhav said, “Kuldeep and Chahal are our key assets in middle overs and as a team, we back them totally. Most of the teams find it difficult to score against them and eventually if we put runs on the board, then teams have to take risk against them and that works for us.”