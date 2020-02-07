India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XI Prediction

New Zealand won the first ODI and lead the series vs India 1-0. New Zealand won the first ODI and lead the series vs India 1-0.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India will look to fight back in the series when they meet New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. New Zealand have a 1-0 lead in the series after they beat India by 4 wickets in the 1st ODI, with a Ross Taylor century overpowering an Indian batting essay built on strong performances by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will make his international debut for New Zealand, the team have said. Scott Kuggeleijn is reportedly out with flu-like symptoms. Legspinner Ish Sodhi’s release to play for New Zealand ‘A’ had also meant Jamieson would make his debut at Eden Park. The New Zealand side also received some welcome news on Friday with injured captain Kane Williamson (shoulder) and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (calf) attending training at Eden Park.

Dream 11: KL Rahul, Martin Guptill, Virat Kohli (c), Ross Taylor (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt and wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman.

