3-0: Why India will need to break another New Zealand jinx to lift T20 World Cup 2026 title

After a month of intense battles, India and New Zealand are the last teams standing in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. Both teams will face off in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday after India’s semi-final win over England and a thumping win for New Zealand over South Africa.

The Kiwis had entered the World Cup on the back of a hammering in India – a 1-4 series defeat in January – before fitting into their shoes as the perennial darkhorse. In addition to the game being yet another World Cup final between the sides, New Zealand have never lost to India in a T20 World Cup match, making this matchup compelling from a historical perspective.