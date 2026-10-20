India vs New Zealand 2026 guide: Full schedule, timings and live streaming details

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Barely five days after the Indian T20 side wrapped up the home T20 series against West Indies (which ended in a 2-2 draw), the Men in Blue are in New Zealand for what will be a long, all-format tour. The India vs New Zealand tour officially starts on Wednesday with the five-match T20I series followed by five One-Day Internationals and then two Tests.
The T20 series in New Zealand will also be a good preparation for the players ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup, which would be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The five games will also pose many questions off the Indian team’s think tank, particularly about who should open the innings with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the fray for the two opening spots. Scroll down for full schedule of the India vs New Zealand tour, match dates, venues, and live streaming details.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|City
|1st T20I
|October 22 (Thu)
|Hagley Park South (Hagley Oval)
|Christchurch
|2nd T20I
|October 24 (Sat)
|Hagley Park South (Hagley Oval)
|Christchurch
|3rd T20I
|October 27 (Tue)
|Hnry Stadium
|Wellington
|4th T20I
|October 30 (Fri)
|Eden Park
|Auckland
|5th T20I
|November 1 (Sun)
|Seddon Park
|Hamilton
The five-match T20I series will be followed by five One-Day Internationals and then two Test matches.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|City
|1st ODI
|November 4 (Wed)
|Eden Park
|Auckland
|2nd ODI
|November 7 (Sat)
|Hnry Stadium
|Wellington
|3rd ODI
|November 10 (Tue)
|Seddon Park
|Hamilton
|4th ODI
|November 13 (Fri)
|Bay Oval
|Tauranga (Mount Maunganui)
|5th ODI
|November 15 (Sun)
|Bay Oval
|Tauranga (Mount Maunganui)
The five-match ODI series will be followed by two Test matches.
India vs New Zealand Test Series
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|City
|1st Test
|November 19-23
|Hnry Stadium
|Wellington
|2nd Test
|Nov 27-Dec 1
|Hagley Park South (Hagley Oval)
|Christchurch
The whole series will be live streamed by Sony LIV.
India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav
India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav.
India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk, vc], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk)*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.