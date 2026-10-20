India vs New Zealand 2026 guide: Full schedule, timings and live streaming details

Barely five days after the Indian T20 side wrapped up the home T20 series against West Indies (which ended in a 2-2 draw), the Men in Blue are in New Zealand for what will be a long, all-format tour. The India vs New Zealand tour officially starts on Wednesday with the five-match T20I series followed by five One-Day Internationals and then two Tests.

The T20 series in New Zealand will also be a good preparation for the players ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup, which would be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The five games will also pose many questions off the Indian team’s think tank, particularly about who should open the innings with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the fray for the two opening spots. Scroll down for full schedule of the India vs New Zealand tour, match dates, venues, and live streaming details.