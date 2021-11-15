India vs New Zealand T20I, Test Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Telecast, Live Streaming — All you need to know

India vs New Zealand 2021, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming: India will be hosting New Zealand, just days after their opponents’ heartbreak at the T20 World Cup final at the hands of Australia, in a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series, starting from Wednesday. New Zealand will be landing in India for a bilateral series against the hosts for the first time in four years.

The Kane Williamson-led side’s tour of India will mark a new era in Indian cricket as the team will be under the helm of newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid for the first time. While Rohit Sharma will be the captain in the T20I series, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the longest format of the sport.

SCHEDULE

India and New Zealand will face off each other in three T20Is and two Tests in three weeks. The opening T20I will be played in Jaipur on November 17 while Ranchi will host the second T20I on November 19. The third and final T20I will be played in Kolkata on November 21. All three T20Is will start from 7:00 PM IST.

After the conclusion of the white-ball series, the two teams will land in Kanpur for the opening Test match, which starts on November 25. New Zealand’s tour will end at the Wankhede Stadium, where the second and final Test will be played from December 3 to 7. Both the Test matches will start from 9:30 AM IST.

SQUADS

India’s T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Test Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand’s T20I Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

New Zealand’s Test Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

LIVE STREAMING

Both the T20I and Test series between India and New Zealand will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.