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A tough challenge awaits India as they begin their two-Test series against New Zealand with the opener at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, starting Thursday. Shubman Gill has admitted that the visitors will field a four-man pace attack while also ensuring ample batting depth, with the skipper confirming that finalising the pace combination has been a “good headache” given the form of several fast bowlers.
India have won just one of their eight Tests at the Basin Reserve, a win dating back to 1968 and the surface is expected to sport a green top with around 15mm of grass, offering early assistance to seamers before conditions ease for batting.
Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead the attack after a lengthy absence, with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and debutant Gurnoor Brar all in contention for starting spots. Rishabh Pant has been declared fit and will don the gloves, while Devdutt Padikkal is poised to edge out Sai Sudharsan for the No. 3 position following strong performances for India A.
IND vs NZ 1st Test Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted 11: Yashasvi Jasiwal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand Predicted 11: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
IND vs NZ Test Squads:
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar.
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young.