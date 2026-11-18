A tough challenge awaits India as they begin their two-Test series against New Zealand with the opener at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, starting Thursday. Shubman Gill has admitted that the visitors will field a four-man pace attack while also ensuring ample batting depth, with the skipper confirming that finalising the pace combination has been a “good headache” given the form of several fast bowlers.

India have won just one of their eight Tests at the Basin Reserve, a win dating back to 1968 and the surface is expected to sport a green top with around 15mm of grass, offering early assistance to seamers before conditions ease for batting.