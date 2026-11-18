India will face New Zealand (India vs New Zealand) in the first of the two-match IND vs NZ Test series on Thursday. India will seek redemption given what happened when New Zealand whitewashed them during their 2024 tour of India.

However, the side has since evolved, and several new faces in the batting department are on their first tour in New Zealand. The seam and swing conditions will test them, as they haven’t experienced conditions like these before.

The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, have some experience; Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, for instance, have played considerable cricket in New Zealand. The Kiwi batting in white-ball has shown several weaknesses, which the Indian bowling unit will look to exploit.