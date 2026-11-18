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India will face New Zealand (India vs New Zealand) in the first of the two-match IND vs NZ Test series on Thursday. India will seek redemption given what happened when New Zealand whitewashed them during their 2024 tour of India.
However, the side has since evolved, and several new faces in the batting department are on their first tour in New Zealand. The seam and swing conditions will test them, as they haven’t experienced conditions like these before.
The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, have some experience; Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, for instance, have played considerable cricket in New Zealand. The Kiwi batting in white-ball has shown several weaknesses, which the Indian bowling unit will look to exploit.
Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming
When and where will the first Test between India and New Zealand take place?
The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday to Monday, November 19 to 23.
What is the start time of each day’s play of the 1st India-New Zealand Test?
Match action on each of the five days of the first India-New Zealand Test will start at 03:30 AM IST.
What is the time of the toss on Day 1 of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test?
The toss in the Test series opener between India and New Zealand will take place at 03:00 AM IST on Thursday (November 19).
Which TV channel will live telecast the first Test between India and New Zealand?
The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.
How to watch the first India vs New Zealand Test online?
The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the first India-New Zealand Test from Basin Reserve in Wellington.