India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: Ajinkya Rahane will lead the hosts. (File)

India vs New Zealand 2021, 1st Test Live Streaming: A captain battling existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes makes for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane’s second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in first Test starting Thursday. Rahane, with his career on line, gets to lead India may be one last time while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma will be praying that young turk Mohammed Siraj doesn’t nudge him out.

One man, itching to go out there and reaffirm his status as world’s number one spinner will be Ravichandran Ashwin, who had been licking his wounds for the past few months after a royal snub by regular captain Kohli during the last series. His battle with a technician-par-excellence Williamson will be a treat for lovers of Test cricket but the seasoned players like Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls will have their task cut-out against Ashwin and Jadeja.

For Black Caps, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner will be the two pacers with left-arm spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner along with off-spinner William Somerville likely to complete the attack.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match being played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (November 25). Toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match online?

The 1st Test match between India and New Zealand will be live-streamed on and the website. For live score and updates, follow www.indianexpress.com.

India squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat (2nd wk) and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wk), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, William Sommerville, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra.