India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ?

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Team India seemed in good spirits during the practice session. (BCCI) India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Team India seemed in good spirits during the practice session. (BCCI)

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: There will be no half measures between India and New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington on Friday. Kiwi pace spearhead Trent Boult, who is ready to challenge India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, has already fired the first salvo stating that he wants to have a go at the number one Test batsman in the world.

The Basin Reserve track will have a lot for the seamers and in conditions conducive to seam bowling, a wily customer like Boult might prove to be a handful.

Squads-

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry

When is India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played on Thursday, February 21, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time is India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test will start at 4 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

