India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Can Rahane bail India out?

Sunday, February 23, 2020
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India reached 144 for 4 in their second innings on Day 3, still trailing by 39 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 24, 2020 3:09:18 am
India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The Indian batsmen produced yet another poor batting performance to put New Zealand firmly in the driver’s seat in the first Test in Wellington. India reached 144 for 4 in their second innings on Day 3 as Trent Boult followed up his counter-attacking cameo innings of 38 to take three wickets, including that of Virat Kohli.

India’s hopes on Monday will rest with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was on 25, and Hanuma Vihari (15), with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin the only remaining players likely capable of building a total they can defend.

    03:09 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Blue skies

    Day 4 has welcomed us with the bluest skies we have seen so far in the Test match in Wellington. With the pitch having eased up as well, Day 4 is set to be a good day for batting. Can India make amends for their 1st innings collapse? Rahane looked solid in the first innings. That is the best hope India have at the start of the day. India trail by 39 runs. Day 4 begins at 4 am IST. 

    02:50 (IST)24 Feb 2020
    Hello and Welcome

    Rahane and Vihari will step out for India in an hour's time as India look to bounce back in the first Test in Wellington. With 6 wickets in hand in their 2nd innings, they are still trailing by 39 runs. Pant and Ashwin the two next batsmen to come in. India's only way of forcing a fight out of this match is if this partnership between Rahane and Vihari continues till the halfway point of Day 4, by which time India can be expected to have earned a lead of around 100 runs. Then, if Pant can add a few quick runs, New Zealand might be made to feel the pressure if Ashwin can get some turn and the target is around 200.

    In the middle session, Boult had dismissed Prithvi Shaw (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara, whom he bowled on the final delivery for tea, before he had Kohli caught by Watling for 19 after the break. The hosts had established an 183-run first innings lead after they were dismissed for 348 before lunch with Colin de Grandhomme, debutant Kyle Jamieson and Boult counter-attacking to bolster their advantage. They had held a slim 51-run lead when play began and when Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma grabbed two early wickets, the hosts looked unlikely to extend it beyond 100.

