India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Can Rahane bail India out?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: The Indian batsmen produced yet another poor batting performance to put New Zealand firmly in the driver’s seat in the first Test in Wellington. India reached 144 for 4 in their second innings on Day 3 as Trent Boult followed up his counter-attacking cameo innings of 38 to take three wickets, including that of Virat Kohli.

India’s hopes on Monday will rest with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was on 25, and Hanuma Vihari (15), with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin the only remaining players likely capable of building a total they can defend.