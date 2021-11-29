scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE Score: New Zealand trails India by 280 runs

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: New Zealand have nine wickets in hand.


November 29, 2021 7:15:41 am
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha struck half-centuries on Sunday before India declared its second innings on 234/7 on day four of the first Test against New Zealand to set the tourists a target of 284 in Kanpur. Iyer scored 65 runs, while Saha was unbeaten on 61 runs as they resurrected the Indian innings from a precarious 51/5.

At stumps, New Zealand was on 4/1 with Tom Latham on 2 and William Sommerville on nought after losing Will Young (2) shortly before the close of play.

Brief Scores:

India: 345 and 234/7 declared in 81 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65, Wriddhiman Saha 22 not out; Kyle Jamieson 3/740, Tim Southee 3/75).

New Zealand: 269 and 4/1 in 4 overs.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Catch all the live commentary of the ongoing Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand.

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

