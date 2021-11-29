India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE Score: New Zealand trails India by 280 runs

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha struck half-centuries on Sunday before India declared its second innings on 234/7 on day four of the first Test against New Zealand to set the tourists a target of 284 in Kanpur. Iyer scored 65 runs, while Saha was unbeaten on 61 runs as they resurrected the Indian innings from a precarious 51/5.

At stumps, New Zealand was on 4/1 with Tom Latham on 2 and William Sommerville on nought after losing Will Young (2) shortly before the close of play.

Brief Scores:

India: 345 and 234/7 declared in 81 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65, Wriddhiman Saha 22 not out; Kyle Jamieson 3/740, Tim Southee 3/75).

New Zealand: 269 and 4/1 in 4 overs.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville