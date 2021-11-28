scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Mayank, Pujara to resume for IND

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: After posting a total of 345 in their first innings, India restricted New Zealand on 296 on the third day.

Updated: November 28, 2021 9:00:07 am
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 LiveIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates: India will restart their second innings on 14/1, after bowling out New Zealand on 296 earlier, on the fourth day of the first Test at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Sunday.

Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help the hosts restrict the Kane Williamson-led side on 296 on the third day of action. New Zealand lost their last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5/62 put India in command. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team finished at 14/1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) unbeaten.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Catch all the live commentary of the ongoing Kanpur Test between the Ajinkya Rahane-led side and the Kane Williamson-led team below.

09:00 (IST)28 Nov 2021
Can Jamieson add to his one wicket in second innings?
08:45 (IST)28 Nov 2021
Srikar Bharat: A MS Dhoni fan shows his prowess behind the stumps

"After the first day’s play, Srikar Bharat was stretching in the corner of the ground, when a few teenage boys spotted him. "Woh RCB wala hai na? Six maarke match jeeta tha!" Bharat’s last-ball six against Delhi Capitals a couple of months ago is his instant connect with the fans. They fumbled for his name, before they gave up, though they squealed for a selfie, which a coyly smiling Bharat obliged. They yelled out a parting wish too, "Six maarke match jitwao!" Bharat responded with an all-knowing smile." | READ MORE |

08:30 (IST)28 Nov 2021
RECAP | India find Axar-factor

"At the heart of India’s comeback narrative was Axar Patel. In spite of his mind-spinning entry into Test cricket, he's judged condescendingly, often stereotyped as a conditions-reliant bowler. All of his 27 wickets might have been wrought in extremely beneficial conditions in Chennai and Ahmedabad, against a group of Englishmen allergic to spin as ghosts are to a cross. But here, his five wickets were heckled from an unresponsive wicket, where his most decorated partners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, laboured 74 overs for three wickets, showing that he could bring a third dimension to India's spin attack." | READ MORE | 

08:15 (IST)28 Nov 2021
ICYMI | Here are the respective playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

08:15 (IST)28 Nov 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand. Leading by 63 runs, the hosts will restart their second innings on 14/1 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Stay tuned for more updates!

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

