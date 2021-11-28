India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Mayank, Pujara to resume for IND

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates: India will restart their second innings on 14/1, after bowling out New Zealand on 296 earlier, on the fourth day of the first Test at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Sunday.

Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help the hosts restrict the Kane Williamson-led side on 296 on the third day of action. New Zealand lost their last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5/62 put India in command. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team finished at 14/1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) unbeaten.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville