India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Score: Mayank, Pujara to resume for IND

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Online Updates: India will restart their second innings on 14/1, after bowling out New Zealand on 296 earlier, on the fourth day of the first Test at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Sunday.
Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help the hosts restrict the Kane Williamson-led side on 296 on the third day of action. New Zealand lost their last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5/62 put India in command. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team finished at 14/1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) unbeaten.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing first Test between India and New Zealand. Leading by 63 runs, the hosts will restart their second innings on 14/1 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. Stay tuned for more updates!