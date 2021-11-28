India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Mayank and Pujara resume for IND

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help India bowl out New Zealand for 296 runs on day three of the first test on Saturday.

New Zealand lost its last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5-62 put India in command.

The hosts finished at 14-1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9 not out) unbeaten. Overall, India leads by 63 runs.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville