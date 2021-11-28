scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Mayank and Pujara resume for IND

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Overall, India leads by 63 runs.

By: Sports Desk |
November 28, 2021 7:05:47 am
India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates: Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul to help India bowl out New Zealand for 296 runs on day three of the first test on Saturday.

New Zealand lost its last eight wickets for 82 runs in the first innings as Patel’s fiery 5-62 put India in command.

The hosts finished at 14-1 at stumps, with Mayank Agarwal (4 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9 not out) unbeaten. Overall, India leads by 63 runs.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4: Catch all the live action from the ongoing Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand below.

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

