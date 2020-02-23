Follow Us:
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Must Read
Live now

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to stage comeback

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When stumps were finally drawn early because of bad light and after a marathon final session, New Zealand was 216/5, with an overall lead of 51.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 23, 2020 3:05:24 am
India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India had to put in some lengthy overtime to work its way back into the first cricket Test against New Zealand after its paltry innings of 165 on the second day. When stumps were finally drawn early because of bad light and after a marathon final session, New Zealand was 216/5, with an overall lead of 51. B.J. Watling was 14 not out and Colin de Grandhomme 4.

Ishant Sharma led India’s fightback as it captured the wickets of Williamson, Taylor and Henry Nicholls in the 32 overs bowled after tea to bring the match much closer to parity. Williamson made 89 and Taylor 44 in his 100th test.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates:

Highlights

    03:05 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    Hello and welcome

    Welcome back to Test cricket from Wellington, where India need to do a bit of work to get back on level terms in the 1st Test. Williamson's fluent 89 has given the hosts the firm upper hand at the end of Day 2. New Zealand are 216/5, with an overall lead of 51. B.J. Watling (14 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (4 not out) will resume the NZ innings in less than an hour's time. India can take the second new ball within 9 overs of Day 3, but they would like a few early wickets in the day to get the momentum going their way.

    Mohammed Shami (1/61 in 17 overs), during his final spell of the day, removed Williamson, who couldn't check an uppish drive. Henry Nicholls' (17 off 62 balls) struggle seemed to have hampered Williamson's rhythm. During the final hour, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/60 in 21 overs), who also bowled beautifully throughout the day, relieved Nicholls' of his agony with a delivery that had drift and a hint of turn as India skipper Virat Kohli snapped the low catch at second slip.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd