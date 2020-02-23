India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to stage comeback

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India had to put in some lengthy overtime to work its way back into the first cricket Test against New Zealand after its paltry innings of 165 on the second day. When stumps were finally drawn early because of bad light and after a marathon final session, New Zealand was 216/5, with an overall lead of 51. B.J. Watling was 14 not out and Colin de Grandhomme 4.
Ishant Sharma led India’s fightback as it captured the wickets of Williamson, Taylor and Henry Nicholls in the 32 overs bowled after tea to bring the match much closer to parity. Williamson made 89 and Taylor 44 in his 100th test.
Highlights
Welcome back to Test cricket from Wellington, where India need to do a bit of work to get back on level terms in the 1st Test. Williamson's fluent 89 has given the hosts the firm upper hand at the end of Day 2. New Zealand are 216/5, with an overall lead of 51. B.J. Watling (14 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (4 not out) will resume the NZ innings in less than an hour's time. India can take the second new ball within 9 overs of Day 3, but they would like a few early wickets in the day to get the momentum going their way.