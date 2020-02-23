India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to stage comeback

India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington. India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India had to put in some lengthy overtime to work its way back into the first cricket Test against New Zealand after its paltry innings of 165 on the second day. When stumps were finally drawn early because of bad light and after a marathon final session, New Zealand was 216/5, with an overall lead of 51. B.J. Watling was 14 not out and Colin de Grandhomme 4.

Ishant Sharma led India’s fightback as it captured the wickets of Williamson, Taylor and Henry Nicholls in the 32 overs bowled after tea to bring the match much closer to parity. Williamson made 89 and Taylor 44 in his 100th test.