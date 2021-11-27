scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 27, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live score and updates: NZ openers start day at 129/0

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 3 live score and updates: New Zealand finished day 2 strongly with openers Will Young and Tom Latham guiding them to 129/0.

By: Sports Desk |
November 27, 2021 7:00:34 am
India vs New Zealand 1st testIND vs NZ live score & updates

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 live score and updates: New Zealand made a strong reply to India’s first innings total of 345 all out, reaching 129 for no loss at stumps on the second day of the opening Test on Friday. Will Young and Tom Latham were batting on 75 and 50 respectively at close of play on Day 2. New Zealand still trail the hosts by 216 runs. India started the day on 258 for four.

Resuming on overnight score of 75, Shreyas Iyer (105 off 171 balls) became the 16th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut and second after the great Gundappa Vishwanath to reach the milestone at this very ground after 52 years. The morning also belonged to the seasoned Tim Southee (27.4-6-69-5), who picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in his 80th Test.

He was on target with the second new ball first up as he sent back Ravindra Jadeja (50) on his overnight score, before adding three more wickets in his kitty.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 live score and updates: Catch all the live action when India take on New Zealand in the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd