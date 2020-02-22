India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rahane, Pant to resume India innings

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand left India 122-5 on the rain-shortened first day of the first Test in Wellington. Ajinkya Rahane was 38 not out and Rishabh Pant 10 when stumps were drawn. Thunderstorm followed by rain in the middle of the tea break washed out the final session.
Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson made an impressive start to his test career taking 3/38. Jamieson, who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world’s top-ranked test batsmen Virat Kohli (two) before lunch, grabbed his third wicket when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
We are less than half an hour away from the first ball now. Action could have started a little earlier as almost two hours were lost to rain yesterday. But no such decision has been taken. It is past 11 am in Wellington at the moment. However, for reasons of broadcasting, the match will not start before 11:30 am local time (4 am IST).
Debutant Kylie Jamieson, coming into the side for Neil Wagner, who is unavailable on paternal leave, had a dream start to his Test career on Day 1. His figures of 3/38 included the prized scalps of Pujara and Kohli. Can he complete a fifer and make this debut an even more memorable one? Boult and Southee also looked threatening, but it was Jamieson - whose height and consequent angle of release made batting difficult for India throughout Day 1 - who was the biggest threat. Even Rahane, who was safe as a bank in general, could only fend away a Jamieson bouncer so that it just flew over the keeper's head in the 2nd session.
There was ample help on offer for pacers on Day 1, with the pitch having a greenish tinge, there being wild gusts of wind and it being overcast conditions in general. Today though, the Sun is out in full glory. It might be an easier day to bat. Crucial then that India get this pair to bat as long as possible. Rahane looked solid yesterday. He was often 'guilty' of being a little too defensive in the 2nd session, as wickets fell around him, but that was what India needed at that stage. Rishabh Pant, though initially looking tentative, saw through thr worst and was looking to have struck some form before the Tea break.
Welcome back for our coverage of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand. New Zealand's pacers were all over the Indian batting order yesterday. Only Ajinkya Rahane stood tall amid the ruins as rain cut short India's misery after two sessions of play. Ajinkya Rahane (38*) and Rishabh Pant (10*) took India to 122/5 at the Tea break on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday before rain forced an early end to the day’s proceedings. What will Day 2 have in store? A little over an hour before play resumes.