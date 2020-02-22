India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rahane, Pant to resume India innings

India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington. India vs New Zealand 1st Test is taking place in Wellington.

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: New Zealand left India 122-5 on the rain-shortened first day of the first Test in Wellington. Ajinkya Rahane was 38 not out and Rishabh Pant 10 when stumps were drawn. Thunderstorm followed by rain in the middle of the tea break washed out the final session.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson made an impressive start to his test career taking 3/38. Jamieson, who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world’s top-ranked test batsmen Virat Kohli (two) before lunch, grabbed his third wicket when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah