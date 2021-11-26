scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: IND to resume on 258/4 in Kanpur

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: India reached 258/4 at stumps on the opening day with Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

By: Sports Desk |
November 26, 2021 7:00:07 am
IND NZ LiveIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live: The match is being held in Kanpur.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: India will resume their first innings on 258/4 on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer was batting on 75* while Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 50* at stumps on the opening day. Electing to bat, Shubman Gill (52) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26) shared 61 runs after the fall of Mayank Agarwal (13) early. India lost three wickets in the afternoon session before debutant Iyer and Jadeja added an unfinished 113 runs to take India across the 250-mark. Kyle Jamieson (3/47) troubled the Indian batters, scalping three wickets, while his pace colleague Tim Southee (1/43) took one wicket.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score Online Updates: Catch all the live commentary from the ongoing Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand below. 

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

