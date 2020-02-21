India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal open

India currently stand at top of the points table of the World Test Championship. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) India currently stand at top of the points table of the World Test Championship. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India have lost the toss and have been sent in to bat first. on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. The Basin Reserve in Wellington, the venue of the match, is known as the gustiest cricket venue in the world. The pitch also had more than a tinge of grass covering on eve of the match. Pacers might get assistance in the morning session.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India kicked off their tour to New Zealand on a positive note. The Men In Blue claimed their maiden T20I series win against the Kiwis at their own backyard. However, the hosts bounced back in a similar fashion and clean-swept India in the 50-over format. India currently stand at top of the points table of the World Test Championship but this series particularly will be the biggest examination for Virat Kohli & co. in the competition. New Zealand, on the other hand, would look to make this encounter a memorable one for Ross Taylor, who is making his 100th Test appearance. Scroll below for LIVE UPDATES!