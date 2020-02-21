India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal open

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India have lost the toss and have been sent in to bat first. on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. The Basin Reserve in Wellington, the venue of the match, is known as the gustiest cricket venue in the world. The pitch also had more than a tinge of grass covering on eve of the match. Pacers might get assistance in the morning session.
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
India kicked off their tour to New Zealand on a positive note. The Men In Blue claimed their maiden T20I series win against the Kiwis at their own backyard. However, the hosts bounced back in a similar fashion and clean-swept India in the 50-over format. India currently stand at top of the points table of the World Test Championship but this series particularly will be the biggest examination for Virat Kohli & co. in the competition. New Zealand, on the other hand, would look to make this encounter a memorable one for Ross Taylor, who is making his 100th Test appearance. Scroll below for LIVE UPDATES!
Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough the two on-field umpires today. Tim Southee bowls the first over of the match. Shaw and Agarwal take the crease for India. Three sliups and gully. And Agarwal puhes the first ball for a quick single. India are off. 1/0 after 0.1 overs
We are all set for red ball cricket. Ross Taylor leads the Kiwi side into the ground. Audience members stand up for the anthems. It's a special occasion here as five days of action kicks off in sensational fashion. 'Bittersweet Symphony' rings out around the ground as the teams get ready for proceedings.
'Really excited about the occasion. It's not a great sign when you wake up in the morning and there's some rain around,' says Ross Taylor, the man of the moment. Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori are the others who have played over a hundred Tests for New Zealand.
It is usually considered to be a sound to decision if a captain wins the toss and elects to bat first in a Test match. Not in New Zealand though. This is the16th consecutive time New Zealand has elected to bowl first in a home Test match. The last time they chose to bat first at home after winning the toss was way back in 2011 vs Pakistan in Wellington.
Gill and Saini missing out were more or less expected but the exclusions of Saha and Jadeja are set to draw more opinions. Jadeja has performed tremendously well both with bat and all in overseas Tests in recent times. Saha being dropped for Pant is also an interesting call. Given the challenging conditions in Wellington - the wind and the pitch - it could have been expected that India would have gone in with the better keeper in the match. But Rishabh Pant, who has seen his place in the India XI slip away from his grasp, gets a chance to redeem himself.
So the word is finally in on who the 22 men who will play the 1st Test are.
Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Kohli says, "We would have also bowled first. It's a no-brainer on day one, gonna be overcast all day. That said, the pitch looks better than it was two days ago with a lot of the grass taken off. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja are the ones missing out."
Ross Taylor will be playing in his 100th Test today, in the process becoming the first cricketer to have played 100 matches in all three formats. THowever, Taylor has not enjoyed the best of times in Tests against India. His Test average drops to just 34 when taking on India, with a 113 in 2012 his only score of 50+ in his last 16 Test innings against the Indians.
Well, if you're settling in for a day of Test cricket, here is how the timings of the sessions are scheduled to be;
1st session - 4 am to 6 am
Lunch break - 6 am to 6.40 am
2nd session - 6.40 am to 8.40 am
Tea break - 8.40 am to 9 am
3rd session - 9 am to 11 am
Seven wins out of seven for India in the Test Championship so far. Will they make it eight out of eight? Or will New Zealand prove to be a frontier too far? Toss in 10 minutes.
If you were a seam bowler and if you woke up today in Wellington, you would probably be smacking your lips. It is a windy and overcast morning as we approach the first session of Day 1. The first hour is set to be cracking contest between bat and ball. The toss could be crucial.
The final XIs will be known in less than half an hour now. For New Zealand, the absence of Neil Wagner cannot be stressed enough. Their most dependable pace bowler in Tests in recent times, Wagner was pulled from the squad very late as he is expecting the birth of his child. For India, there are questions aplenty. Who will their openers be? Will they play two spinners? If not, Ashwin or Jadeja? Saha or Pant? Ishant Sharma is set to lead the Indian pace attack as he was seen bowling at full tilt in recent net sessions.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 1st Test in Wellington, New Zealand. This match is being held at one of the easternmost cricket venues in the world (thus the early start in IST). Test tours of New Zealand have been comparatively rare for the Indian team. Considering the winds at the grounds in Kiwi country, India have not fared particularly well in New Zealand Tests either. This time though, Team India go into the series as favourites. They are on the back of their most successful run in Test cricket and have a well-set batting and bowling order. New Zealand on the other hand were walloped by Australia in their last Test outing. Toss in 40 minutes. Stay tuned.