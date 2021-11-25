India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Rahane to lead IND in Kanpur

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: The match is being held in Kanpur.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: India will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series after clean sweeping the three-match T20I series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday.

For the opening Test, India will be without stalwarts like KL Rahul (injury), Virat Kohli (rested), Mohammed Shami (rested), Jasprit Bumrah (rested), and Rishabh Pant (rested). Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Test side in absence of regular captain Kohli, who will return for the second Test. Shreyas Iyer will be making his Test debut. On the other hand, the visitors will be hoping to get off to a good start with Kane Williamson coming back to lead his team in both the encounters. New Zealand, who currently hold the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, crushed India in the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 final earlier in July.