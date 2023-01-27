India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I tip-off XI: Will spin twins reunite? Fiery Umran Malik to get a game

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Predicted XI: India are set to take on New Zealand in a three-match series beginning on Friday at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

Hardik Pandya, who led the men in blue to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav will get an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur from February 2.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi has hosted three T20 games so far and teams bowling first have won two of them.

Highest total recorded- 196/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased- 155/3 (17.2 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Lowest score defended- 196/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Opening Combo

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw returns to the side but Pandya won’t be tempted to fiddle his set opening combination of Gill and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan. Pandya was clear about who would open for his side. Shubman Gill, in sublime, has a clear headway over Shaw, who last featured for his country 17 months ago. “Shubman (Gill) has done well. He’ll start. It isn’t even about giving him an opportunity as he has been batting well and was already in the team before,” he asserted.

Will Spin Twins Reunite

In the last ODI, India had got a chance to witness ‘Kul-Cha’ in action after a long time but come the T20s, India may have to fret over the inclusion of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

Chahal has been the preferred option in the format and in the absence of Axar Patel it remains to be seen if the leg-spinner is persisted.

Youthful Pace Battery

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had a series to forget against Sri Lanka would look to come up with a tidy show. Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik are likley to be the other options in pace. With the Arshdeep bowling medium pace and generating swing, Malik’s inclusion adds a different dimension to the bowling as he regularly bowls around the 150 kmph mark.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Weather Report: The weather in Ranchi is clear with no possibilty of rain and hence we should have a full game

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Pitch Report: The Ranchi surface has generally been helpful for spinners but with the dew factor coming into play, team winning the toss may bowl first.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Predicted XI:

India Possible XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav

NZ Possible XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister/Jacob Duffy

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister