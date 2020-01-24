India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul star as Kohli & Co. gun down 204

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first match of the five-match T20I series between the two countries on Friday. India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first match of the five-match T20I series between the two countries on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer’s 26-ball half-century along with KL Rahul’s blitzkrieg at the top of the order helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets at Eden Park in the first match of the five-match T20I series between the two countries on Friday.

Toss: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field

1st innings: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, and Ross Taylor smashed scintillating half-centuries to power New Zealand to a challenging 203/5. Opener Munro blasted six fours and two sixes in his 42-ball 59, while skipper Williamson treated the Indian bowlers with equal disdain, hitting them out of the park four times in his 26-ball 51.

Ross Taylor then clobbered an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes and as many fours.

Opener Martin Guptill also chipped in with a 19-ball 30. For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/), Shardul Thakur (1/44), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32), Shivam Dube (1/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) snapped one wicket each.

2nd innings: Chasing a tough target, India lost Rohit Sharma early (7) but KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a counter-attack in the powerplay.

The duo stitched a partnership of 99 before Ish Sodhi removed Rahul for 56. Kohli followed suit a couple of overs later when he was dismissed for 45 by Tickner.

At 121/3 in 11.1 overs, India was in a spot of bother but Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey’s 64-run stand helped India cross the finishing line without any hiccups.

Brief Score: NZ 203/5 (20.0) | IND 204/4 (19.0)

