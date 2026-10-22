India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Playing 11: Samson-Abhishek to open, Bhuvneshwar set for return

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India open their New Zealand tour with the first T20I at Christchurch on Thursday, and the challenge is as much about conditions as it is about the opposition. Hagley Oval in Christchurch promises seam movement and extra bounce, a world away from the flat tracks India feasted on at home. With only one practice session to adjust, Shreyas Iyer’s side will need to find their footing quickly against a New Zealand attack built to exploit local conditions.
Captain Iyer has made it clear that the opening combination remains untouched, meaning 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait longer for a look-in. “It’s not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer said, backing Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top. Sooryavanshi, who has 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186.36, will instead gain from watching and adapting to overseas conditions.
The bigger headline is Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s long-awaited return to international cricket after a four-year gap. The 36-year-old seamer, rewarded for consecutive title-winning IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is expected to slot straight into the XI and bring control and swing on New Zealand’s bouncier surfaces. Arshdeep Singh and either Prince Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy are likely to complete the pace attack, with Axar Patel offering the spin option and Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy as all-round cover. The middle order wears a familiar look through Iyer and Tilak Varma, but adaptability will be as important as intent.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.