India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs NZ?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After defeating Kiwis’ Trans-Tasmanian rivals in an ODI series recently, India will take on New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20I series on Friday.

Virat Kohli and co. triumphed over a hapless Sri Lanka in their last T20I series, but now have in their hands a tricky opponent whom they had last met in the World Cup semi-final. With slight tinkering to the squad due to injuries to the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar, India look ready for their trip to Oceania. According to Kohli, KL Rahul will continue to keep wickets in both ODIs and T20Is but will open in the shortest format alongside the formidable Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand, New Zealand will look to bounce back from their drubbing at the hands of Australia, and hope to return to their winning ways of last year, when they had defeated India 2-1 in a T20I series. Their captain Kane Williamson has recently seen a dip in form, and will hope to gain some momentum in this series ahead of the T20 World Cup. On a positive note, Colin de Grandhomme seems to be a reliable wildcard for the Kiwis.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played onFriday, January 24, 2020.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will start at 12:20 PM IST. The toss will take place at 11:50 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

