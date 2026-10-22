India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

India will take on New Zealand in the first of a five-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readOct 22, 2026 06:00 AM IST
India play New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)India play New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. (CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
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India begin their tour of New Zealand with the first T20I at Christchurch on Thursday, stepping into conditions far removed from the flat decks they encountered at home.

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the top-order trio, now face a sterner test against a New Zealand attack known for extracting bounce and movement, with Hagley Oval traditionally offering the seamers plenty.

Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 1st T20I:

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live streaming info

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?
The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 22.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?
The first India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the toss for the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?
The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will kick off at 12:30 pm IST.

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Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.

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