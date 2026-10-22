India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

India begin their tour of New Zealand with the first T20I at Christchurch on Thursday, stepping into conditions far removed from the flat decks they encountered at home.

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the top-order trio, now face a sterner test against a New Zealand attack known for extracting bounce and movement, with Hagley Oval traditionally offering the seamers plenty.

Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 1st T20I:

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live streaming info

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 22.