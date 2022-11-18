IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: New look India take on New Zealand in Wellington

IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score: A new look India will take on a wounded New Zealand, just after a week of both of them crashing out of the semifinal stages of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. India will field almost a new side, with a lot of senior players rested for this series after the grueling World Cup schedule. Hardik Pandya leads a team which will be keen to wash away the bad memories of the World Cup, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and especially Rishabh Pant hoping to put in strong performances.
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be licking their wounds and will look to put the World Cup disappointment in the rear view mirror. Captain Kane Williamson, who was not retained by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be especially hellbent on proving a point against India.
Follow IND vs NZ live score & updates below
As the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda swung their bats hard, the Indian team’s practice session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington bore a different look from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Not just in personnel, but also in approach, as seen in a video uploaded by the BCCI. After a year of trying to change their circumspect batting approach, especially while batting first, under skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, India reverted to caution on the big occasion, causing their exit in the semi-final against England. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I match between New Zealand and India to be played in Wellington.