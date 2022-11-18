scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: New look India take on New Zealand in Wellington

India vs New Zealand 2022, 1st T20 Live Updates: India, New Zealand meet a week after crashing out of the T20 World Cup semifinals.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 18, 2022 10:08:54 am
India | New Zealand | IND vs NZ | IND vs NZ T20 |India vs New Zealand Live Scorecard: IND lock horns with NZ in 1st T20I.

IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score: A new look India will take on a wounded New Zealand, just after a week of both of them crashing out of the semifinal stages of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. India will field almost a new side, with a lot of senior players rested for this series after the grueling World Cup schedule. Hardik Pandya leads a team which will be keen to wash away the bad memories of the World Cup, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and especially Rishabh Pant hoping to put in strong performances.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be licking their wounds and will look to put the World Cup disappointment in the rear view mirror. Captain Kane Williamson, who was not retained by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be especially hellbent on proving a point against India.

India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs NZ live action from Wellington.

10:08 (IST)18 Nov 2022
NZ vs IND Live: India in search of T20 specialists!

As the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda swung their bats hard, the Indian team’s practice session at the Basin Reserve in Wellington bore a different look from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Not just in personnel, but also in approach, as seen in a video uploaded by the BCCI. After a year of trying to change their circumspect batting approach, especially while batting first, under skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, India reverted to caution on the big occasion, causing their exit in the semi-final against England. (Read More)

09:34 (IST)18 Nov 2022
NZ vs IND Live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I match between New Zealand and India to be played in Wellington. 

Wishlist for India in T20Is: Ultra-aggressive openers, batters who can bowl

India have also rested regular captain Rohit Sharma, top-order batter Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul from the New Zealand tour. (Photo: twitter.com/BCCI)

A lot has been said and written since India’s ten-wicket hammering by England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. India’s timid approach in back-to-back T20I World Cups has made one thing clear – this team is far away from winning an ICC tournament.

It has been nine years since MS Dhoni’s team lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, India went through a very conservative ‘experimental’ phase which lacked real experiments.

The English brand of cricket has taken over the world. With a bit of luck and Ben Stokes, they are currently holders of the ODI and T20I World Cups. The question is do India really need to mimic the English way or should they just take a cue from the team that won the inaugural World T20 in 2007? (READ MORE)

