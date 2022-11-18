IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: New look India take on New Zealand in Wellington

Wishlist for India in T20Is: Ultra-aggressive openers, batters who can bowl

India have also rested regular captain Rohit Sharma, top-order batter Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul from the New Zealand tour. (Photo: twitter.com/BCCI)

A lot has been said and written since India’s ten-wicket hammering by England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. India’s timid approach in back-to-back T20I World Cups has made one thing clear – this team is far away from winning an ICC tournament.

It has been nine years since MS Dhoni’s team lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, India went through a very conservative ‘experimental’ phase which lacked real experiments.

The English brand of cricket has taken over the world. With a bit of luck and Ben Stokes, they are currently holders of the ODI and T20I World Cups. The question is do India really need to mimic the English way or should they just take a cue from the team that won the inaugural World T20 in 2007? (READ MORE)