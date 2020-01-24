India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Men in Blue start their first overseas battle of the year

India are playing their first 5-match T20I series against New Zealand. India are playing their first 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score, IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With all eyes on the upcoming World T20 later this year, both India and New Zealand are kickstarting their T20I campaign today at Eden Park in Auckland. A confident Indian side is all set to take on an injury-hit New Zealand at Auckland during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.

Playing their first 5-match T20I series, team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and chose to rest on Wednesday. Thursday was when they hit the nets ahead of the tour-opening game. Despite injury issues to key white-ball personnel like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, the bench strength has come across adequate and raring to go for challenges ahead.

New Zealand had beaten India 2-1 in the T20I series last year. The Black Caps also won 2-1 in the T20I series during their Sri Lankan tour, and then drew 2-2 at home against England in a five-match series. Despite the recent good record in the shortest format, there is a downbeat mood in the hosts’ dressing room thanks to the 3-0 shellacking received in Australia over the past month.