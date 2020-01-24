Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020
Live now

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Men in Blue start their first overseas battle of the year

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: A confident Indian side is all set to take on an injury-hit New Zealand at Auckland during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 24, 2020 11:49:02 am
india vs new zealand, cricket, ind vs nz, ind vs nz live score, ind vs nz 2020, ind vs nz 1st t20, ind vs nz 1st t20 live score, ind vs nz 1st t20 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, hotstar live cricket, india vs new zealand live streaming, india vs new zealand live match, India vs new zealand 1st t20, India vs new zealand 1st t20 live streaming India are playing their first 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score, IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With all eyes on the upcoming World T20 later this year, both India and New Zealand are kickstarting their T20I campaign today at Eden Park in Auckland. A confident Indian side is all set to take on an injury-hit New Zealand at Auckland during which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for the visitors.

Playing their first 5-match T20I series, team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and chose to rest on Wednesday. Thursday was when they hit the nets ahead of the tour-opening game. Despite injury issues to key white-ball personnel like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, the bench strength has come across adequate and raring to go for challenges ahead.

New Zealand had beaten India 2-1 in the T20I series last year. The Black Caps also won 2-1 in the T20I series during their Sri Lankan tour, and then drew 2-2 at home against England in a five-match series. Despite the recent good record in the shortest format, there is a downbeat mood in the hosts’ dressing room thanks to the 3-0 shellacking received in Australia over the past month.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates:

Highlights

    11:45 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Sunil Gavaskar's pitch report

    "It's a boundary-hitting ground. No total is unchaseable. It looks a good pitch to bat on. There isn't any grass on the surface. Seamers might not get much help from it. It's a hard deck, so the ball should come on nicely to the bat and encourage strokeplay" 

    SQUADS:

    India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

    New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd