India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Virat Kohli opts to bowl

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score, IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With all eyes on the upcoming World T20 later this year, both India and New Zealand are kickstarting their T20I campaign today at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field first.
Playing their first five-match T20I series, team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and chose to rest on Wednesday. Thursday was when they hit the nets ahead of the tour-opening game. Despite injury issues to key white-ball personnel like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, the bench strength has come across adequate and raring to go for challenges ahead.
New Zealand had beaten India 2-1 in the T20I series last year. The Black Caps also won 2-1 in the T20I series during their Sri Lankan tour, and then drew 2-2 at home against England in a five-match series. Despite the recent good record in the shortest format, there is a downbeat mood in the hosts’ dressing room thanks to the 3-0 shellacking received in Australia over the past month.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
It was a 50-50 decision with the track being used. We would want to get some runs on the board first and then defend it. The two guys missing out are Mitchell and Kuggeleijn. So we have two seamers, de Grandhomme. It's a fantastic opportunity against one of the best sides, if not the best sides. It's a chance for us to become a better side and execute our plans.
"We're gonna have a bowl first. Looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to light going up. We're pretty much fine (from the travel. We've played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket. The five guys not playing are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant. The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just gotta come out and play with belief in our abilities."
"It's a boundary-hitting ground. No total is unchaseable. It looks a good pitch to bat on. There isn't any grass on the surface. Seamers might not get much help from it. It's a hard deck, so the ball should come on nicely to the bat and encourage strokeplay"