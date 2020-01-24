Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020
Live now

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Virat Kohli opts to bowl

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: A confident Indian side is all set to take on an injury-hit New Zealand at Auckland.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 24, 2020 12:01:40 pm
india vs new zealand, cricket, ind vs nz, ind vs nz live score, ind vs nz 2020, ind vs nz 1st t20, ind vs nz 1st t20 live score, ind vs nz 1st t20 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, hotstar live cricket, india vs new zealand live streaming, india vs new zealand live match, India vs new zealand 1st t20, India vs new zealand 1st t20 live streaming India are playing their first 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score, IND vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With all eyes on the upcoming World T20 later this year, both India and New Zealand are kickstarting their T20I campaign today at Eden Park in Auckland. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field first.

Playing their first five-match T20I series, team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and chose to rest on Wednesday. Thursday was when they hit the nets ahead of the tour-opening game. Despite injury issues to key white-ball personnel like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, the bench strength has come across adequate and raring to go for challenges ahead.

New Zealand had beaten India 2-1 in the T20I series last year. The Black Caps also won 2-1 in the T20I series during their Sri Lankan tour, and then drew 2-2 at home against England in a five-match series. Despite the recent good record in the shortest format, there is a downbeat mood in the hosts’ dressing room thanks to the 3-0 shellacking received in Australia over the past month.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates:

Highlights

    12:00 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    India lineup

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami 

    11:59 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    New Zealand lineup

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

    11:58 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Kane Williamson on Toss

    It was a 50-50 decision with the track being used. We would want to get some runs on the board first and then defend it. The two guys missing out are Mitchell and Kuggeleijn. So we have two seamers, de Grandhomme. It's a fantastic opportunity against one of the best sides, if not the best sides. It's a chance for us to become a better side and execute our plans.

    11:57 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Virat Kohli on toss

    "We're gonna have a bowl first. Looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to light going up. We're pretty much fine (from the travel. We've played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket. The five guys not playing are Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant. The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just gotta come out and play with belief in our abilities."

    11:45 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Sunil Gavaskar's pitch report

    "It's a boundary-hitting ground. No total is unchaseable. It looks a good pitch to bat on. There isn't any grass on the surface. Seamers might not get much help from it. It's a hard deck, so the ball should come on nicely to the bat and encourage strokeplay" 

    SQUADS:

    India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

    New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd