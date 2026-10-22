India chase down 226 to beat New Zealand by four wickets in 1st T20I

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Sanju Samson’s half-century and a masterful finishing act by Naman Dhir helped India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I in Christchurch on Thursday. India chased down a target of 226 with two balls to spare in the match and have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Batting first, New Zealand put up a score of 225/4 with Glenn Phillips finishing unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling for the first time in international cricket in nearly four years, ended up conceding 49 runs for no wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel all got a wicket each. Phillips shared a 73-run stand with Bevon Jacobs for the fourth wicket which is where the bulk of the Kiwi runs came from.
Samson and Abhishek carried forward their strong form in the home T20I series that India played in the months leading up to this series, putting together an opening stand of 93 runs in just under six overs. It ended with Abhishek falling to an off-spinner again, a problem that has plagued him in recent games. This time, it was to Michael Bracewell off the penultimate ball of the powerplay after Abhishek had scored 29 in 12 balls.
Samson continued his rampage after Abhishek fell but it briefly looked India had hit a roadblock when they lost him, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan in consecutive overs. Shreyas Iyer then struck up partnerships with Axar Patel and Naman Dhir, falling eventually for 42 in 28 balls in the 19th. Dhir then saw India over the line with a six off the fourth ball of the last over.
Shreyas Iyer said after the match that the pitch was playing slow when India had started bowling and got better as the evening progressed, with dew also setting in. “When we started bowling, it was playing a bit slow and we bowled a little ahead than the hard lengths we wanted to be hitting. Then dew came in, and the ball started coming onto the bat nicely,” said Iyer.
He praised the start that India got in their chase. “When you are chasing 220, getting 85 in six overs, it is a tremendous start. (On the openers) They are experienced enough. We don’t need to tell them about their business.
“Obviously it does not happen every time. But when they click, they set up the game for us, and the rest of us try to steady the ship and finish,” he said.