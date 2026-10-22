India chase down 226 to beat New Zealand by four wickets in 1st T20I

Sanju Samson’s half-century and a masterful finishing act by Naman Dhir helped India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I in Christchurch on Thursday. India chased down a target of 226 with two balls to spare in the match and have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Batting first, New Zealand put up a score of 225/4 with Glenn Phillips finishing unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling for the first time in international cricket in nearly four years, ended up conceding 49 runs for no wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel all got a wicket each. Phillips shared a 73-run stand with Bevon Jacobs for the fourth wicket which is where the bulk of the Kiwi runs came from.